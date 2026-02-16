It was a full-circle moment for Priyanka Chopra at the Harvard India Conference, and this time, it wasn’t a film premiere or red carpet appearance, but a powerful academic stage. More than a decade after their last meeting, Chopra reunited backstage with senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at Harvard University, and their interaction quickly caught attention online.

Chopra headlined the conference as the closing keynote speaker, addressing students and global attendees. As one of the few Indian entertainers to build a strong presence in both Bollywood and Hollywood, she once again represented India at an international platform that rarely features voices from the country’s film industry.

ALSO READ Green Visa vs Golden Visa in 2026: Which residency actually lets you travel freely

Tharoor’s public praise for Priyanka Chopra

After the event, Tharoor shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) about meeting Chopra backstage. He wrote that he had caught up with her “after more than a decade” just before her keynote session.

It was so good to see you again @ShashiTharoor Sir. Have always had such admiration for the orator that you are but as well for your clap backs,. thank you so much for staying for my panel and your wisdom. Hope you feel better soon and our paths cross again. https://t.co/NxkfH79STV — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 15, 2026

Praising her global journey, he said she had “made India proud by conquering a stage on which Indians rarely get to appear.” He also described her as poised, thoughtful and wise, adding a compliment about how stunning she looked. His post quickly drew reactions from followers who appreciated the respectful exchange between the two public figures.

Priyanka responded with equal warmth

Priyanka responded by thanking Tharoor for attending her panel, she wrote that it was wonderful to see him again. She said she had always admired him, especially for his powerful oratory and his famous witty ‘clap backs.’

She also thanked him for staying back to listen to her discussion and sharing his wisdom, ending her message with hopes that they would meet again soon. Her reply added a friendly, personal note to what had already become a widely shared moment online.

‘But not together, Alas!’

Interestingly, this exchange came just a day after Tharoor left a humorous comment on a post highlighting both his and Priyanka’s participation at the conference. “But not together, alas!” he wrote, clarifying that the two did not share the stage during the programme. The lighthearted remark only added to the buzz around their reunion.

About the India Conference 2026

The India Conference 2026 at Harvard University was held on February 14 and 15 in the United States. Organised annually by Harvard students, the event brings together leaders from politics, business, culture and entertainment to discuss India’s global influence.

This year, beyond the speeches and panels, it was Priyanka Chopra’s warm exchange with Shashi Tharoor that added a memorable entertainment twist to the prestigious gathering.