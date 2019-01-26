UPSC recruitment calendar 2019: From syllabus, result to salary, all about NDA, NA (I) examination, check details

UPSC recruitment calendar 2019: Check National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I) details here!

UPSC recruitment calendar 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) earlier this month had announced the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I) at upsc.gov.in. Online applications for the same is activated on the website and the same shall continue until February 4, 2019; 6 PM. The exam for NDA & NA (I) is conducted by UPSC annually for admission to the three wings of Armed Forces- Army, Navy and Air Force of NDA for the 143rd cource and also for admission to the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course that is set to begin from January 2, 2020. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

UPSC recruitment calendar 2019: NDA, NA (I) important dates-

Online Application Ends: February 2, 2019

Dates to withdraw online application: February 8 to 14, 2019 till 6 PM

Date of Examination: April 21, 2019

Declaration of Result: June 2019

UPSC recruitment calendar 2019: NDA, NA (I) post details-

National Defence Academy: 342 (208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 92 for Air Force)

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 50

UPSC recruitment calendar 2019: NDA, NA (I) Salary-

Pay for various ranks-

From Lt to Major-

Lt – Level 10 (56,100 – 1,77,500)

Captain – Level 10 B (61,300-1,93,900)

Major – Level 11 (69,400 – 2,07,200)

From Lt Col to Major General-

Lt Col – Level 12A (1,21,200 – 2,12,400)

Col – Level 13 (1,30,600-2,15,900)

Brig – Level 13A (1,39,600-2,17,600)

Maj Gen – Level 14 (1,44,200-2,18,200)

Lt Gen HAG Scale-

Level 15 (1, 82, 200-2,24,100)

HAG+Scale

Level 16 (2,05,400 – 2,24,400)

VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lt Gen(NFSG)

Level 17 (2,25,000/-) (fixed)

COAS

Level 18 (2,50,000/-) (fixed)

Military Service Pay(MSP) to the officers from the rank of Lt to Brig: Rs 15,500 per month (fixed)

UPSC recruitment calendar 2019: Scheme of Examination-

1. Mathematics – 2.5 hours for 300 marks

2. General Ability Test- 2.5 hours for 600 marks

3. SSB Test/Interview: 900 marks

UPSC recruitment calendar 2019: NDA, NA (I) syllabus-

1. Mathematics

Algebra, Matrices And Determinants, Trigonometry, Analytical Geometry Of Two And Three Dimensions, Differential Calculus, Integral Calculus And Differential Equations, Vector Algebra, Statistics And Probability.

2. General Ability Test

Part ‘A’—English (200 marks)

Part ‘B’—General Knowledge (400 marks)

Section ‘A’ (Physics)

Section ‘B’ (Chemistry)

Section ‘C’ (General Science)

Section ‘D’ (History, Freedom Movement etc.)

Section ‘E’ (Geography)

Section ‘F’ (Current Events)

3. Intelligence and Personality Test

Stage 1- Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) tests are Picture Perception * Description Test (PP&DT)

Stage 2- Interview, Group Testing Officer Tasks, Psychology Tests and the Conference

UPSC recruitment calendar 2019: NDA, NA (I) result-

The result of the written part of the examination is likely to be declared in the month of June, 2019. The Services Selection Board will release a list of candidates who will be recommended for an interview once the results have been declared. Admission to the above posts will be given to those who clear the written examination following which there will an intelligence and personality test that will be administered by the Services Selection Board.