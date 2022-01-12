The changing landscape of campus placement in India

As a result, companies have extended their reach and can access talent pools once unavailable.

The Covid-19 outbreak brought placement processes of colleges all over India to a screeching halt. With companies, colleges and students clouded by the uncertainties of the pandemic, several job offers were rescinded or joining dates postponed. But as the pandemic fettered the flight of millions of students’ careers, technological disruptions forged a new path.

By treading the digital route and going virtual, companies and colleges turned over a new leaf in the campus placement landscape of India. Several educational institutes across the country witnessed a historical rise in job offers as well as a hike in the salary offered to the students. On the other hand, reputed higher educational institutions integrated technology to adopt a hybrid model in ensuring internships and placements during the lockdown.

Now that the campus placement process finds itself on the path to recovery, campus hiring is expected to witness a steep surge in 2022. This will largely be driven by the expansively growing e-commerce business scenario in India. Infact, E-commerce hiring is expected to see a surge by 32% in 2022, as per a recent report. This will redraw the campus placement landscape in India.

Transcending geographical barriers

Ever since companies adopted virtual hiring, they are moving beyond the colleges and universities of metro cities. Virtual campus placement has empowered companies to transcend geographical barriers that prevented students from tier 2 & 3 cities from being hired. Further, virtual hiring has made the campus recruiting process fairer, more diverse and inclusive as the focus has shifted from tier 1 students to skilled students spread across the country. This has also eliminated bias from the campus placement process as students from all cities and colleges are regarded as equal and are selected on their merit. As a result, companies have extended their reach and can access talent pools once unavailable.

SaaS tools for the placement

The advent of SaaS platforms is redefining the face of campus recruitment in India. They are enabling educational institutes to partner with them and improve their campus placement. With the aid of new-age SaaS tools, colleges can track the placement process and progress of their students, analyze their performance, sign them up for online training and upgrade their skills as and when needed. As a result, colleges, as well as students, are able to secure more placements, extend their reach to leading companies and reform their placement process.

Virtual placement drives

Lockdown barred students from attending placement drives and job fairs and companies could no longer visit colleges and institutes to hire students. So, organizations and universities resorted to virtual placement drives and online job fairs. From preplacement activities like a company overview, skill assessment tests, etc. to interviews and group discussions the whole placement process is being conducted virtually. Students are able to join the virtual placement drives from the comfort of their homes to view different companies and apply for jobs they’re interested in.

Online training & upskilling

Technological disruptions are redefining industries and have led to the creation of new jobs. As a result, the demand for technological skills has surged in the past few years. Students and colleges made the most of pandemic-induced placement hiatus by upgrading the skill set of the students through online training, assessments, etc. Because of studies shifting online, students had more time and opportunity to enroll themselves in online training available across various platforms and enhance their skills. The students are more job-ready than ever and are confident to face company tests and interviews because of online training and preparations.

Adoption of AI, ML & Automation

Like all other sectors and spheres, campus placement has not been immune to the charms of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and automation. From automating the placement process and sending students AI-based job recommendations that match their skillset to adopting ML to curate student learning and training, colleges are partnering with online platforms to improve their campus placement process and student outcomes.

Final Thoughts

Technology has empowered organizations to unlock their true potential by reaching previously inaccessible pools of talent. It has also enabled colleges and students in tier 2 & 3 cities to access companies and job opportunities that weren’t available to them once. Be it overcoming geographical bounds, adopting modernized technologies or taking the digital and virtual path, the campus placement is predicted to see a paradigm shift in 2022.

