How to make career as marketing consultant in India? Anaam Tiwary explains

Now more and more companies are looking for digital marketing professionals who have hands-on experience and how they can endorse their brand innovatively and creatively, it is a skill one must possess.

Be it a small occurrence in the world or a famous jingle, the only one place where you can find all the things is the digital world. Most views we see are on Youtube and Instagram reel videos. This all is part of digital marketing. Also, during tough pandemic times, the world is forced to stay inside homes and that makes the digital world the most sorted out spectrum for all ages.

Anaam Tiwary a digital marketer with specialised expertise in digital marketing explained, “This has also given the people to pursue digital marketing as a career option. Nowadays more and more people are glued to the internet and the digital market gives a wide array of options to people. This field indeed is a high impact learning as one needs to study the basics pattern and should be able to drive high ROI for the clients. One needs to connect the audience with the brand and this increases brand awareness and people know the brand. Some numerous brands and startups only thrive solely on digital marketing and they generate revenue in big numbers.”



Why should one opt for a career in digital marketing?



Anaam Tiwary added, “When we see marketing as a world, it is not limited to paper ads and marketing through leaflets. This is gone to the next level and the social media channels are actively marketing tools for the people and brands. Have you seen the following process, digital marketers are wizards they follow wherever you go. What we know and how we talk, all brands follow us wherever we go. This is the magic of the digital world. As per the stats, 829 million Indians are using internet services and this data is further going to increase. We have seen the demand for digital skills and thus it is that many employers are employing people with highly educated digital skills. The most demanded career is in digital marketing (45%) and next comes content creation and social media (42%). One can also work as a freelancer by doing work from home. The important part is that one needs to be trained by an expert in the digital marketing field and let the creative juices flow in the marketing department. Also, digital marketing is an ever-evolving industry.”

Anaam Tiwary

Now more and more companies are looking for digital marketing professionals who have hands-on experience and how they can endorse their brand innovatively and creatively, it is a skill one must possess.