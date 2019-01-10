Canada and UK become top destinations for Indian job seekers as immigration policies become tighter in the US

Indian job seekers, especially techies, have started to look for new destinations after the United States tightened its immigration policies. According to a recent report by job portal Indeed, Canada and UK emerged as the top destinations among Indians, and other nationals as well. There has been a substantial decline in job searches in the United States, and most of this chunk of international job seekers have shifted their interest towards Canada and UK. High paying jobs in technology, research and finance feature on top of these searches.

Canada has far more welcoming immigration policies and post-Brexit, recent developments in the UK’s immigration policies have made them popular among Indian job seekers. In fact, Canada’s’ open immigration policy has become a preferred alternative for Indians and job aspirants from Latin American countries too. Visa programmes such as the Express Entry and Global Skills, Canada has been opening avenues to skilled foreign workers. Global trends affecting political developments pose challenges to the workforce but also lead to more opportunities for employment. The expansions of such policies seek to deliver growth and meet the aspirations and expectations of Indian labour by providing work opportunities in other countries.

Indeed’s data indicates that Indian job seekers are exploring opportunities in Canada. Their interest has doubled in the last two years with a massive shift in cross-border searches from the US to Canada. Between the periods of August 2016 – July 2018, the US share of job searches from India fell from 60% to 50%, while there was a rise in searches for Canada from 6% to 13%.

Also Read | Good news for Indian students! Brexit-hit UK varsities are now looking east

In a post-Brexit world, the UK can keep its position as a global tech and banking magnet provided it keeps its migration policy flexible to accommodate an internationally workforce. Since 2015, international job seekers have typically accounted for up to 10% of the overall job applications for UK’s tech jobs. Maximum number of such people looking for jobs in the UK were recorded from India, the US and France, followed by Poland and Ireland. Indian job seekers are mostly focused on tech jobs which is almost 1/5th of all clicks on UK-based jobs from India.

Data from the UK also indicates that jobs which involve technology, finance and language skills are popular with foreign job seekers. While Canada is booming in terms of technology.

Indian job seekers have applied the most for the below-listed job titles in Canada and the UK:

On this trend Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India said, “It is interesting to note the impact of the changing political environment on international labour market trends. Clearly what used to be every high-skilled Indian’s dream, to move to the US, has now been impacted by the turbulent immigration climate which has worked in Canada’s and UK’s favour.”

“While there could be several factors triggering this sudden shift of interest, it was inferred that this trend, which began in mid-2017 witnessed a sudden up-shoot towards the end of 2017. This is the period when the H1-B restrictions came into light, with visa applications and processes being delayed, which has resulted in the lookout for career options in an alternative country,” Kumar added.