Punjab CM launches education department recruitment drive.

Bhagwant Mann, chief minister, Punjab has announced the launch of a recruitment campaign within the education department. He emphasised that a substantial number of positions remain unfilled, adversely impacting the quality of education. With a commitment to position Punjab as a leading state in the field of education, the state government has made the decision to initiate a comprehensive recruitment initiative within the education sector, Mann declared, according to an official statement.

The chief minister further elaborated that in the upcoming days, recruitment efforts will encompass a wide range of positions, including those of campus managers and sanitation workers. He honoured 80 teachers with state-level awards and disclosed that the government is poised to introduce ‘Schools of Eminence’ in Punjab. Mann revealed that a budget of Rs 68 crore has been allocated for the establishment of these schools, with the inaugural school scheduled to be dedicated to the public on September 13, the statement mentioned.

Moreover, the CM announced the refurbishment of 10,000 classrooms, complete with state-of-the-art equipment. Additionally, the state is in the process of constructing 1,000 new classrooms, as highlighted by Mann. The government is dedicated to a comprehensive transformation of the education system, Mann emphasised. He further revealed that school principals and educators are being regularly sent to renowned educational institutions both within the country and overseas to enhance their skill sets, as per the statement.

Mann assured that his administration is exerting every possible effort to address the concerns of teachers. He highlighted the successful regularisation of the services of 12,710 teachers, overcoming all legal and administrative obstacles. Moreover, Mann disclosed plans to launch a bus service for girls attending government schools in the near future, it added.

With inputs from PTI.