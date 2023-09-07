GLIM Gurgaon runs management programmes for  professionals; also look at a PHD programme

Great Lakes Institute of Management (GLIM), Gurgaon claims to offer two programmes tailored to meet the needs of different stages of career . The institute’s Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) is a one-year MBA course targeted at professionals and entrepreneurs with more than two years of full-time work experience. Additionally, the institute offers a two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), designed for young leaders who have less than three years of work experience, V. P. Singh, director, PGDM, managerial economics and statistics, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon, told FE Education. “In the PGDM programme, we offer standard specialisations such as Marketing, Finance, HR operations, in addition to a specialised track in Analytics. Our success stems from the chemistry between students and faculty, fostering early competition readiness. We have consistently won more than 100 business plan and case study competitions,” he said.

The cost breakdown for GLIM’s PGDM programme is Rs 17.75 lakh for a two-year duration, encompassing accommodation. On the other hand, the PGPM programme carries a total fee of Rs 20.25 lakh for its entire duration, also covering accommodation expenses, according to the GLIM’s official website. “We measure our success in terms of return-on-investment (RoI) and this has been quite impressive, especially when considering the packages and career profiles our graduates achieve,” Jones Mathew, programme director, PGPM, chairperson research, rankings and accreditation, GLIM, Gurgaon, said.

The institution claims to offer a 100% placement rate, with placement packages ranging from Rs 15-24 lakh. “Companies which participate in our placement drive, offer top-tier packages, but the average falls within the range of Rs 12-17 lakh. Notably, our students achieved the highest placement package of Rs 34 lakh last year,” Mathew added. The institute further claims that several alumni have achieved success post graduation. it goes on to states that some have ventured into entrepreneurship, while others have rapidly advanced in their careers in organisations such as Deloitte, Gartner, Ernst and Young, Zydus, a pharmaceutical consultancy firm and Tiger Analytics.,

Furthermore, The PGPM programme offers a feature known as the ‘Live Project,’ which involves engaging in real consulting projects with external companies while remaining on campus. “This opportunity spans four-five months and is a mandatory four-credit course for all PGPM programme students,” he said.

GLIM claims to be contemplating the idea of rolling-out a Ph.D. programme, but it states that the primary objective is not to generate revenue; instead, it intends for it to be a cost centre. The institution claims to have previously received approval to transition into a university and although the pandemic triggered significant structural changes, it refrained from launching the programme at the time . “However, as conditions improve, we plan to move forward with establishing the university and offering Ph.D. programmes, ” Mathew said.