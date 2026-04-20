UP Board Result 2026: The wait for lakhs of students across Uttar Pradesh is almost over. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026 very soon. Students, parents, and schools are closely following every update as the board moves nearer to confirming the result date.

This year, the evaluation process has moved at a steady pace and most of the work has already been completed, according to multiple media reports. Latest updates suggest that the board is now in the final stage of preparing the results.

With anticipation rising, students are advised to keep checking only official sources and avoid relying on rumours or unverified updates.

UP Board Result 2026: Expected date and time

As of now, UPMSP has not confirmed the exact date of the result announcement, recent trends and updates point towards a likely timeline. The results are expected to be announced soon, most probably between April 21 and April 25.

If we go by past patterns, the board usually declares results within 30 to 40 days after the exams conclude. Since the exams ended in mid-March, the expected April timeline fits well.

In 2025, the pass percentage for institutional candidates in the UP Board exams stood at 81.15%, while 81.28% of private candidates cleared the exams.

UP Board class 10, 12 result 2026: Official websites to check markesheets

Once the results are announced, students can check them online through these official websites:

-upmsp.edu.in

-upresults.nic.in

-results.upmsp.edu.in

UP Board class 10, 12 result 2026: How to check scores online

Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in. On the homepage, click on the link for UP Board Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2026. Enter your roll number along with your date of birth. Your result will appear on the screen.

Make sure to download the result or take a printout for future use.

What to do after the result announcement?

After the results are declared, students will move to the next stage of their academic journey. Class 10 students will choose their streams – Science, Commerce, or Arts – while Class 12 students will start applying for higher education courses or competitive exams.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks will also have the option to apply for re-evaluation or appear for compartment exams.