The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has announced the schedule for examinations — starting from February 25 at designated centres across the state. Admit cards are now available via the official portal at tsbieht.cgg.gov.in. It is mandatory for students to carry a printed copy of the hall ticket for entry into the examination room.

TS Intermediate second year examinations are scheduled to be conducted from February 26 to March 18. Students are advised to download their hall tickets from the official portal and verify all particulars mentioned in the document. Any discrepancies should be immediately reported to the relevant authorities.

The admit cards will include key details including the candidate’s name, board name, examination name, subject-wise exam dates, timings and examination centre details. It will also outline important instructions for the examination day.

Steps to download TS Inter 2nd year hall tickets

Candidates can follow these steps to download the TGBIE Telangana Intermediate second year admit card for 2026:

Visit the official website at tgbieht.cgg.gov.in or use the direct link given here. Click on the link for “Inter 2nd Year Admit Card 2026” as given on the homepage. Enter the required login credentials — such as the previous year’s hall ticket number and date of birth. Press the submit button to view the admit card on the screen. Check the details and download a copy for future reference.

The board said it would also provide students with an SMS link to download hall tickets — sent to the candidates through their registered mobile numbers.

According to the notice released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, any corrections required in the hall tickets should be brought to its attention through the respective college principals. The hall tickets also include a QR code to help students locate their examination centres.