BSER Rajasthan Class 5th 8th Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer, will announce the Class 5 and Class 8 results today, March 24. To access the results, students will need to enter details like their roll number, district, application number, and School NIC-SD Code or PSP Code in the login window.

The Class 8 exams were conducted from February 19 to March 4, while the Class 5 exams were held between February 20 and March 5. Students and parents can check the results easily by entering the roll number.

RBSE 8th, 5th Result 2026: Official websites to check score

Students who appeared for the exams can check and download their marksheets from the official website — rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. They can follow the steps given below to check and download the Rajasthan Board Class 8th and 5th result 2026

– Visit rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in

– On the homepage, click on the Rajasthan Class 5th and 8th Result 2026 link

– Enter roll number and DOB

– Select your District

– Enter the Captcha code shown on the screen

– Verify the details and click on submit

– View and download mark sheet PDF

Students can easily check and download the Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2026 online by following a few simple steps. The process is quick and user-friendly, allowing students to access their results from the comfort of their homes. By entering the required details correctly, they can view their marksheet and also download or print it for future reference. Follow the steps given below to check the result.

RBSE 8th, 5th Result 2026: Qualifying marks

This year, students will not be promoted automatically and will need to score at least 33% marks to pass the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 exams.

Those who do not achieve the minimum required marks may be marked as failed or given a chance to appear in compartment exams. The schedule for these exams will be announced after the results are declared.