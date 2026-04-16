CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce an official date for the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 soon. However, an official confirmation has still not been made. The wait has intensified after CBSE released the Class 10th board results on April 15, 2026.

When can students expect the CBSE Class 12 results?

The most likely window remains mid-May 2026, as per CBSE’s result pattern, but it is expected to be out in the third week of April. Students are advised not to depend on unverified claims until CBSE issues an official announcement.

How and where to check Class 12 result online

Once the results are declared, students will be able to access scorecards on result.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students also have the option of checking results through alternative ways like DigiLocker, SMS, UMANG app and IVRS. These options are especially useful if the main websites slow down because of the heavy traffic.

Students can follow these steps to check the CBSE Class 12 result once the link is activated:

1. Visit results.cbse.nic.in or another official CBSE result portal.

2. Click on the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 link on the homepage.

3. Enter the login credentials like roll number, admit card ID and school number.

4. Submit the details.

5. Download the marksheet and keep a printout of it.

The online marksheet will be provisional in nature, while original documents will be issued later by the schools. Students should keep their admit cards ready in advance so that they can access their provisional scores without any delay and rely on the official CBSE updates for the final result date and time.