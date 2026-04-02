CBSE 10th Board Result Date and Official link: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 results for 2026 between April and May. However, the board has not yet officially confirmed the exact date and time for the announcement.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the results could be released as early as April 20 this year. This would mark a departure from previous trends, where CBSE typically announced Class 10 results in the second week of May. The earlier timeline is being linked to recent changes in the examination system, including the introduction of two board exams from the 2026 academic session.

Once declared, students will be able to access their marksheets through official CBSE websites, including results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and cbse.nic.in. In addition, digital copies of the marksheets will also be available on the DigiLocker platform for convenient access and verification.

To check their results online, students will need to enter key login credentials such as their roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. It is advisable for candidates to keep their admit cards handy to avoid last-minute delays.

How to download CBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to access their scorecards:

Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the link titled ‘CBSE Class 10 Result 2026’ on the homepage

Enter the required details, including roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID

Click on ‘Submit’ to view the result

Download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference

With anticipation building, the upcoming result announcement is expected to be a crucial moment for lakhs of students across the country. Students and parents are advised to rely only on official sources for updates and avoid misinformation.