The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 board exam results for 2026 by around April 14. The early announcement is being planned due to the second round of board exams scheduled in May. Although there is no official confirmation yet, students can expect the results to be released in mid-April.

The second set of board exams is part of the two-exam system introduced by CBSE last year. This system allows students to improve their scores in up to three subjects or reappear if they fall into the compartment category.

This year, the Class 10 board exams ended on March 11, while the Class 12 exams are still ongoing and will conclude on April 10. Both Class 10 and Class 12 exams began on February 17.

Official websites to check CBSE class 10, 12 results

Students can check their CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results on the following official websites:

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

Apart from websites, students can also access their results through the DigiLocker and UMANG apps, which are available for download on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

How to download CBSE class 10 result online

-Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in

-On the homepage, click on “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026” under the “2026 Results” section

-Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin

-Click on “Submit”

-Your Class 10 marksheet will appear on the screen

-Download and save it for future reference

How many students appeared for exams?

Around 43 lakh students have appeared for the board exams this year, including nearly 25 lakh in Class 10 and 18.5 lakh in Class 12. The Class 10 exams were conducted at 8,074 centres, while Class 12 exams are underway at 7,574 centres.

After checking their results, students should start planning their next steps carefully. Whether it is selecting a stream, applying for higher studies, or preparing for entrance exams, making informed decisions will help them move forward with confidence.

Students who do not pass in one or more subjects will have the option to appear for compartment exams. These exams are usually conducted a few weeks after the results, giving students another opportunity to prepare and improve their scores.