Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium 2022: Full schedule with Powell’s speech time

Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium 2022 is happening amidst the changing macroeconomic conditions across countries. The strong winds of inflation is blowing across nations and central bankers are determined to fight it out. Amidst the inflationary environment and rising rates, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is hosting this year’s Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium 2022 being held between August 25 and 27.

The full agenda of the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium 2022 is now available on the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City website showing that Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Board of Governors, Federal Reserve System will deliver his remarks at 8:00 a.m (Mountain Time Zone.) on August 26, 2022, which will be 9 a.m. CT.

Powell’s remarks will be streamed on the Kansas City Fed’s YouTube channel named KansasCityFed on Friday, August 26 at 7:30 pm IST. Papers and other materials will be posted on the Kansas City Fed’s website as they are presented during the event.

Inflation in the US is already at a four-decade high while UK inflation is expected to cross 18% in 2023. Central bankers including US Fed have been raising interest rates so as to tame inflation but the downside to it is a slowdown in economic growth.

International central bankers, Federal Reserve officials, other policymakers, and academics will be there in Wyoming’s Jackson Hole valley to discuss some of the most burning economic issues of 2022. This year’s theme of the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium is to explore the emergence of economic constraints during the pandemic and how supply considerations have returned to center stage.

After the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, bottlenecks and shortages have limited economic supply. But, the historic levels of fiscal and monetary accommodation have led to a surge in demand, resulting in an imbalance that has pushed inflation up globally.

The 2022 event, which marks the symposium’s 45th year, will focus on the theme ‘Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy.’

Agenda

Aug. 25, 2022

6:00 p.m.

Opening Reception and Dinner

host: Esther L. George

President and Chief Executive Officer

Aug. 26, 2022

8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Friday Session

chair: Peter Blair Henry

Dean Emeritus, Stern School of Business, New York University

8:00 a.m.

Opening Remarks

speaker: Jerome Powell

Chairman of the Board of Governors, Federal Reserve System

8:30 a.m.

Reassessing Economic Constraints: Maximum Employment

author: Nicola Fuchs-Schündeln

Professor, Goethe University Frankfurt

discussant: Stephanie Aaronson

Vice President and Director of Economic Studies, Brookings Institute

9:05 a.m.

General Discussion

9:55 a.m.

Reassessing Economic Constraints: Potential Output

author: John Fernald

Professor, INSEAD

discussant: Janice C. Eberly

Professor, Northwestern University

10:30 a.m.

General Discussion

10:55 a.m.

An End to Pre-Pandemic Trends or Just a Temporary Interruption?

panelist: Jason Furman

Professor, Harvard University

panelist: Gita Gopinath

First Deputy Managing Director, International Monetary Fund

panelist: Valerie A. Ramey

Professor, University of California-San Diego

11:55 a.m.

General Discussion

1:00 p.m.

Luncheon Address

speaker: Agustín Carstens

General Manager, Bank for International Settlements

Aug. 27, 2022

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Saturday Session

chair: Kristin J. Forbes

Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

8:00 a.m.

Reassessing Constraints on Policy: Fiscal Constraints

author: Francesco Bianchi

Professor, Johns Hopkins University

discussant: Ethan Ilzetzki

Associate Professor, London School of Economics

8:35 a.m.

General Discussion

9:00 a.m.

Reassessing Constraints on Policy: Central Bank Balance Sheets

author: Viral Acharya

Professor, New York University

discussant: Wenxin Du

Associate Professor, University of Chicago

10:00 a.m.

General Discussion

10:25 a.m.

The Outlook for Policy Post-Pandemic

panelist: François Villeroy De Galhau

Governor, Banque de France

panelist: Thomas J. Jordan

Chairman of the Governing Board, Swiss National Bank

panelist: Chang Yong Rhee

Governor, Bank of Korea

panelist: Isabel Schnabel

Member of the Executive Board, European Central Bank

11:25 a.m.

General Discussion