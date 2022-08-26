Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium 2022: Full schedule with Powell’s speech time

Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium 2022 is happening amidst the changing macroeconomic conditions across countries. The strong winds of inflation is blowing across nations and central bankers are determined to fight it out. Amidst the inflationary environment and rising rates, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is hosting this year’s Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium 2022 being held between August 25 and 27.
The full agenda of the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium 2022 is now available on the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City website showing that Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Board of Governors, Federal Reserve System will deliver his remarks at 8:00 a.m (Mountain Time Zone.) on August 26, 2022, which will be 9 a.m. CT.
Powell’s remarks will be streamed on the Kansas City Fed’s YouTube channel named KansasCityFed on Friday, August 26 at 7:30 pm IST. Papers and other materials will be posted on the Kansas City Fed’s website as they are presented during the event.
Inflation in the US is already at a four-decade high while UK inflation is expected to cross 18% in 2023. Central bankers including US Fed have been raising interest rates so as to tame inflation but the downside to it is a slowdown in economic growth.
International central bankers, Federal Reserve officials, other policymakers, and academics will be there in Wyoming’s Jackson Hole valley to discuss some of the most burning economic issues of 2022. This year’s theme of the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium is to explore the emergence of economic constraints during the pandemic and how supply considerations have returned to center stage.
After the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, bottlenecks and shortages have limited economic supply. But, the historic levels of fiscal and monetary accommodation have led to a surge in demand, resulting in an imbalance that has pushed inflation up globally.
The 2022 event, which marks the symposium’s 45th year, will focus on the theme ‘Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy.’
Agenda
Aug. 25, 2022
6:00 p.m.
Opening Reception and Dinner
host: Esther L. George
President and Chief Executive Officer
Aug. 26, 2022
8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Friday Session
chair: Peter Blair Henry
Dean Emeritus, Stern School of Business, New York University
8:00 a.m.
Opening Remarks
speaker: Jerome Powell
Chairman of the Board of Governors, Federal Reserve System
8:30 a.m.
Reassessing Economic Constraints: Maximum Employment
author: Nicola Fuchs-Schündeln
Professor, Goethe University Frankfurt
discussant: Stephanie Aaronson
Vice President and Director of Economic Studies, Brookings Institute
9:05 a.m.
General Discussion
9:55 a.m.
Reassessing Economic Constraints: Potential Output
author: John Fernald
Professor, INSEAD
discussant: Janice C. Eberly
Professor, Northwestern University
10:30 a.m.
General Discussion
10:55 a.m.
An End to Pre-Pandemic Trends or Just a Temporary Interruption?
panelist: Jason Furman
Professor, Harvard University
panelist: Gita Gopinath
First Deputy Managing Director, International Monetary Fund
panelist: Valerie A. Ramey
Professor, University of California-San Diego
11:55 a.m.
General Discussion
1:00 p.m.
Luncheon Address
speaker: Agustín Carstens
General Manager, Bank for International Settlements
Aug. 27, 2022
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Saturday Session
chair: Kristin J. Forbes
Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
8:00 a.m.
Reassessing Constraints on Policy: Fiscal Constraints
author: Francesco Bianchi
Professor, Johns Hopkins University
discussant: Ethan Ilzetzki
Associate Professor, London School of Economics
8:35 a.m.
General Discussion
9:00 a.m.
Reassessing Constraints on Policy: Central Bank Balance Sheets
author: Viral Acharya
Professor, New York University
discussant: Wenxin Du
Associate Professor, University of Chicago
10:00 a.m.
General Discussion
10:25 a.m.
The Outlook for Policy Post-Pandemic
panelist: François Villeroy De Galhau
Governor, Banque de France
panelist: Thomas J. Jordan
Chairman of the Governing Board, Swiss National Bank
panelist: Chang Yong Rhee
Governor, Bank of Korea
panelist: Isabel Schnabel
Member of the Executive Board, European Central Bank
11:25 a.m.
General Discussion