How to invest in stocks of best global brands from India

Buy US stocks from India: Owning global brands has become a common thing among several Indians. How about investing your money in some of those top global brands and reap the benefits as a shareholder in them? Yes, it is possible to invest in some of the distinguished brands that have established their reputation worldwide. If you have been a consumer of products and services of Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Intel, Facebook, its time to participate in the growth story of these blue-chip firms. And, what better way to choose Nasdaq 100, a tech-heavy index to start with. You can buy US stocks from India, some of which are the trendsetters in their industry.

According to Nasdaq website, the companies on the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are widely recognized as some of the top brands around the world as multiple 2020 rankings placed Nasdaq-100 brands at the top of the pack. One of the most widely watched and respected annual brand rankings is the list put out by Interbrand, a brand consultancy firm.

In 2020, Nasdaq-100 companies dominated the top of the Interbrand Best Global Brands list, while just one spot in the top five was not held by an NDX brand:

#1 Apple (AAPL)

#2 Amazon (AMZN)

#3 Microsoft (MSFT)

#4 Google (GOOGL), an Alphabet subsidiary

A number of other NDX-listed brands or their subsidiaries also made the exclusive Interbrand list, including:

#12 Intel (INTC)

#13 Facebook (FB)

#16 Cisco (CSCO)

#19 Instagram, a Facebook subsidiary

#26 Pepsi, a PepsiCo (PEP) subsidiary

#27 Adobe (ADBE)

#30 YouTube, an Alphabet subsidiary

#40 Tesla (TSLA)

#41 Netflix (NFLX)

#46 eBay (EBAY)

#56 Starbucks (SBUX)

#60 PayPal (PYPL)

#90 LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary

#100 Zoom (ZM)

The Nasdaq 100 index is a large-cap growth index in the US stock market and includes 100 of the top domestic and international companies based on market capitalization. The Index reflects companies across major industry groups, including computer hardware and software, telecommunications, retail trade and biotechnology but none from the financial sector.

Over the last one-year, Nasdaq-100 (NDX) has generated nearly 43 per cent return. Given the way technology is influencing the new world order, in the days to come, this trend is more likely to prevail. As an Indian investor, it’s better to diversify globally and add the best US stocks and top global brands in 2021 to your portfolio.

Investing in any of these individual stocks is simple and the process to invest in easy. You just have to open an international trading account and start investing in them. To open a US brokerage account, you can complete the account opening process entirely online by uploading scanned copies of ID and address proof. After the account gets opened, you can remit the funds through net banking from most large Indian banks. Investing in top US stocks from India has never been easier than this. Own the top global brands as shareholder even while you use their products.