Rohtang Tunnel: Next month, PM Modi likely to inaugurate world’s longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet

The Rohtang tunnel is expected to be inaugurated by PM Modi in the last week of September. (Express file photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Rohtang Tunnel: Big infrastructure boost for Himachal Pradesh! Next month, the 8.8 km long Rohtang Tunnel, which will be the world’s longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet, is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Recently, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur was quoted in a PTI report saying that the tunnel will give all-weather connectivity to the border and remote areas of the state. The Rohtang Tunnel, which is a strategically important infrastructure project is being completed at a cost of around Rs 3,200 crore. According to the CM, a dream of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Rohtang tunnel is expected to be inaugurated by PM Modi in the last week of September.

According to the report, the 8.8 km long tunnel will be one of the longest road tunnels in the country. The strategic road tunnel is being constructed under Rohtang Pass in the Himalayas’ eastern Pir Panjal range.at an elevation of 10,171 feet. Once the Rohtang Tunnel is thrown open to the public, the distance between Manali and Lahual- Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong will be reduced by a distance of around 45 kilometres.

According to Thakur, the state government of Himachal Pradesh is cooperating with Indo – Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to develop helipads in areas bordering the neighbouring country China. The CM said that this will improve activities as well as access in the border areas.

It is expected that the Rohtang tunnel will save crores of rupees in transport costs. Earlier, the BRO officials had informed that the project was in a critical stage of development. They said that the construction works of the strategically important tunnel including installation of electro-mechanic fittings, lighting, Intelligent Traffic Control Systems, ventilation, road surface works, etc., were being executed. Meanwhile, another infra project is also being developed, which is a 100-meter length steel super structure bridge, across the Chandra river on Rohtang Tunnel’s North Portal.