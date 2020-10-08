NHAI on fast lane! Awards 1,330 km highway projects worth Rs 47,289 crore

“The projects awarded so far in first half of the current financial year are 1.6 times higher of 828 km awarded in FY 19-20 and 3.5 times higher of 373 km awarded in FY 18-19 during the same period,” NHAI said in a statement.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday said it has awarded 40 national highway projects, totalling 1,330 km, with a capital cost of Rs 47,289 crore in the first half of the current fiscal. In the April-August period of the last fiscal, the authority had awarded 828 km national highway projects.

The capital cost includes the cost of civil work, land acquisition, and other pre-construction activities. Of the 40 projects awarded till September, 24 were awarded through the engineering procurement and construction (EPC) mode and the remaining on the hybrid annuity model (HAM) mode.

“The projects awarded so far in first half of the current financial year are 1.6 times higher of 828 km awarded in FY 19-20 and 3.5 times higher of 373 km awarded in FY 18-19 during the same period,” NHAI said in a statement.

The authority said it has already completed at least 80 to 90% of the land acquisition, utility shifting and has obtained required clearances from various forest and environment authorities.

NHAI has set a target of awarding 4,500 km of projects for 2020-21, but hopes that the target may even exceed.