Infra boost for Madhya Pradesh! Gadkari launches 45 highway projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore; see list

With these projects, the movement of goods and people to and from Madhya Pradesh will also improve substantially especially with the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.
Infrastructure boost for Madhya Pradesh! Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport and Highways Minister, has laid the foundation stones and inaugurated as many as 45 highway projects in Madhya Pradesh. All these projects carry a road length of 1361 km and involve a construction value of Rs 11,427 crore. All these road projects are expected to enhance connectivity and provide convenience and economic growth across the state. With these projects, the movement of goods and people to and from Madhya Pradesh will also improve substantially especially with the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. They will also lead to time and fuel savings. Here is the list of projects:
Projects ready for Bhoomipujan:
- 4 lane ROB construction at km 14+800 (Jerai) on Katin-Beena section of NH-934 at a cost of Rs 77.26 crore
- 2 lane ROB construction at Km 36+800 (Jarua) on Sagar-Khuraj-Bina section of NH-934 at a cost of Rs 66.49 crore
- Major Bridge construction at Betwa River on NH-539 at a cost of Rs 24.66 crore
- High level Bridge construction across Kshipra River on Indore Betul section of NH-47 at a cost of Rs 9.36 crore
- Reconstruction of six submersible/distressed/narrow bridges on Jabalpur-Dinori section of NH-45 Extension at a cost of Rs 26.02 crore
- Work of strengthening work in Indore – Betul Road on NH-47 at a cost of Rs 14.03 crore
- Work of strengthening in Ambua to Dahod on NH-56 at a cost of Rs 2.58 crore
- Work of strengthening in Gulganj-Amanganj-Pawai-Katni Road on NH-43 Extension at a cost of Rs 6.58 crore
- Work of strengthening work in Tikamgarh- Prathvipur – Orchha Road on NH-539 at a cost of Rs 16.73 crore
- Work of strengthening work in Dinara- Pichhor Road on NH-346 at a cost of Rs 33.27 crore
- Work of strengthening work in Sawai Madhopur-Sheopur-Goras-Shyampur Road on NH-552 Extension at a cost of Rs 11.02 crore
- 4 laning of Nanasa to Pidgaon on Indore – Harda Section of NH-47 at a cost of Rs 866.64 crore
- 4 laning of Harda to Temgaon on Harda-Betul Section of NH-47 at a cost of Rs 555 crore
- 4 laning of Chicholi to Betul on Harda-Betul section of NH-47 at a cost of Rs 620.36 crore
- 4 laning of Katni Bypass section of NH-30 at a cost of Rs 194.4 crore
- Under CRIF scheme, Banmor- Shanichara Mandir road at a cost of Rs 19.92 crore
- Under CRIF scheme, Shanichara Mandir- Bateshwar Padavali Rithora road at a cost of Rs 13.36 crore
- Under CRIF scheme, Kheda Ajnoda Kutwar – Bichola Rithora road at a cost of Rs 22.19 crore
- Under CRIF scheme, Pichhore Dinara road to Village Mijaura- Chanderi-Pichhor road via Manka, Chandu Pahadi, Gadroli, Kachhowa, Khurai, Bhitargawan, Jungipur, Manpur road at a cost of Rs 29.62 crore
Projects that are ready for the inauguration:
- On Sanchi-Sagar section of NH-146, 2L+PS from Km 81 to 175 at a cost of Rs 287.34 crore
- On Bhopal-Sanchi-Sagar section of NH-146, high level bridge over Dhasan river at a cost of Rs 16.68 crore
- On Bhopal-Sanchi Section of NH-146, balance work of 2 L+PS at a cost of Rs 304.58 crore
- On Sagar- Chattarpur –MP/UP Border section of NH-34, reconstruction of 29 Culverts and Minor bridges at a cost of Rs 39.73 crore
- On Sagar- Chattarpur section of NH-34, 2L+PS at a cost of Rs 178.23 crore
- On Chattarpur-UP Borader section of NH-34, construction of HL Bridges at a cost of Rs 8.58 crore
- On Rewa-Sirmour section of NH-135B, 2L+PS at a cost of Rs 162.56 crore
- On Khilchipur Jirapur section of newly declared NH-752B, 2L+ PS at a cost of Rs 101.61 crore
- Work of strengthening work in Biaora Maksudangarh Road on New NH 752B at a cost of Rs 1.64 crore
- Work of strengthening work in Anjad – Thikari Road on NH-347B at a cost of Rs 0.91 crore
- Work of strengthening work in Jabalpur-Kundum-Shahpura-Dindori Road and Sagar Tola – Kabir chabutra stretch on NH- 45 Extension at a cost of Rs 3.31 crore
- 4 laning of Rewa to Maihar section of NH-30 at a cost of Rs 1032.29 crore
- 4 laning of Maihar to Katni and Katni to Sleemnabad section of NH-30 at a cost of Rs 1034.11 crore
- 4 laning of Sleemnabad to Jabalpur section of NH-30 at a cost of Rs 1035.15 crore
- 4 laning of Jabalpur-Lakhnadon section of NH-30 and NH-34 at a cost of Rs 1244.43 crore
- 4 laning of Biaora – Pachore- Sarangpur- Shajapur- Makshi- Dewas Section of NH-52 at a cost of Rs 1583.79 crore
- 4 laning of Lalghati to Mubarakpur of Bhopal-Biaora Section of NH-46 at a cost of Rs 374.4 crore
- 4 laning of Nayagaon to Satanwarda of Gwalior-Shivpuri Section of NH-46 at a cost of Rs 1055 crore
- 4 laning of existing road (Mohana Town Portion) of Gwalior- Shivpuri Section of NH-46 at a ost of Rs 22.89 crore
- 4 laning of existing road from Simariya Tekri to Haripura Tiraha road at Dabra Town and Jaurasi Mandir approach Road of NH-44 at a cost of Rs 56.09 crore
- Under CRIF scheme, Narsingpur-Kerpani-Sarsala road at a cost of Rs 36.00 crore
- Under CRIF scheme, Shivpuri loop marg- Sheetla Mata Chinor road at a cost of Rs 85.12 crore
- Under CRIF scheme, Makoda-Chhimak-Bagwai-Kariyawati-Shankhni-Dhumeshwar-Badgaur road at a cost of Rs 69.00 crore
- Under CRIF scheme, Pagara-Karonda-Piroda-Khurd-Bhootmadi-Rusalla-Khamkhera road at a cost of Rs 29.22 crore
- Under CRIF scheme, Barlai Jagir Mundla Husain Dhankhedi phata to Dhankhedi Jaitpur Dharmpuri road at a cost of Rs 15.65 crore
- Under CRIF scheme, 2 -lane ROB construction in Vidisha District at a cost of Rs 40.00 crore
