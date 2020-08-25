Infra boost for Madhya Pradesh! Gadkari launches 45 highway projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore; see list

All these road projects are expected to enhance connectivity and provide convenience and economic growth across the state.

Infrastructure boost for Madhya Pradesh! Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport and Highways Minister, has laid the foundation stones and inaugurated as many as 45 highway projects in Madhya Pradesh. All these projects carry a road length of 1361 km and involve a construction value of Rs 11,427 crore. All these road projects are expected to enhance connectivity and provide convenience and economic growth across the state. With these projects, the movement of goods and people to and from Madhya Pradesh will also improve substantially especially with the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. They will also lead to time and fuel savings. Here is the list of projects:

Projects ready for Bhoomipujan:

4 lane ROB construction at km 14+800 (Jerai) on Katin-Beena section of NH-934 at a cost of Rs 77.26 crore

2 lane ROB construction at Km 36+800 (Jarua) on Sagar-Khuraj-Bina section of NH-934 at a cost of Rs 66.49 crore

Major Bridge construction at Betwa River on NH-539 at a cost of Rs 24.66 crore

High level Bridge construction across Kshipra River on Indore Betul section of NH-47 at a cost of Rs 9.36 crore

Reconstruction of six submersible/distressed/narrow bridges on Jabalpur-Dinori section of NH-45 Extension at a cost of Rs 26.02 crore

Work of strengthening work in Indore – Betul Road on NH-47 at a cost of Rs 14.03 crore

Work of strengthening in Ambua to Dahod on NH-56 at a cost of Rs 2.58 crore

Work of strengthening in Gulganj-Amanganj-Pawai-Katni Road on NH-43 Extension at a cost of Rs 6.58 crore

Work of strengthening work in Tikamgarh- Prathvipur – Orchha Road on NH-539 at a cost of Rs 16.73 crore

Work of strengthening work in Dinara- Pichhor Road on NH-346 at a cost of Rs 33.27 crore

Work of strengthening work in Sawai Madhopur-Sheopur-Goras-Shyampur Road on NH-552 Extension at a cost of Rs 11.02 crore

4 laning of Nanasa to Pidgaon on Indore – Harda Section of NH-47 at a cost of Rs 866.64 crore

4 laning of Harda to Temgaon on Harda-Betul Section of NH-47 at a cost of Rs 555 crore

4 laning of Chicholi to Betul on Harda-Betul section of NH-47 at a cost of Rs 620.36 crore

4 laning of Katni Bypass section of NH-30 at a cost of Rs 194.4 crore

Under CRIF scheme, Banmor- Shanichara Mandir road at a cost of Rs 19.92 crore

Under CRIF scheme, Shanichara Mandir- Bateshwar Padavali Rithora road at a cost of Rs 13.36 crore

Under CRIF scheme, Kheda Ajnoda Kutwar – Bichola Rithora road at a cost of Rs 22.19 crore

Under CRIF scheme, Pichhore Dinara road to Village Mijaura- Chanderi-Pichhor road via Manka, Chandu Pahadi, Gadroli, Kachhowa, Khurai, Bhitargawan, Jungipur, Manpur road at a cost of Rs 29.62 crore

Projects that are ready for the inauguration: