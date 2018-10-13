Train ticket booking queries? ‘Ask Disha’ chat bot launched on IRCTC e-ticketing website with all the answers!

Called ‘Ask Disha’ – Digital Interaction to Seek Help Anytime – the new artificial intelligence-enabled chat bot is a first of its kind initiative for any Indian government website, claims IRCTC.

IRCTC launches ‘Ask Disha’: Are you booking an Indian Railways train ticket? Do you have have queries related to ticket booking and cancellation? Do you need information related to catering or other value added services offered by IRCTC? Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched an all new feature on its e-ticketing website, irctc.co.in, to cater to your needs! Called ‘Ask Disha’ – Digital Interaction to Seek Help Anytime – the new artificial intelligence-enabled chat bot is a first of its kind initiative for any Indian government website, claims IRCTC.

‘Ask Disha’ can be used by Indian Railways passengers to get their questions answered through the chat bot. According to IRCTC, the new feature has gone live today on its next-generation e-ticketing website and will soon be integrated on the IRCTC Rail Connect Android app. It will also be voice-enabled soon! The ‘Ask Disha’ chat bot is available on the right-hand side bottom corner of the IRCTC website. Once the user starts typing in a query, the chat bot auto suggests some options.

For example, you can ‘Ask Disha’, what are the concessions available on tatkal ticket booking? What are the different payment gateway options on IRCTC? What are the partially confirmed and wait listed train ticket cancellation charges? According to IRCTC the chat bot will “improve its knowledge” over a period of time, expanding its ambit of questions to ensure greater efficiency in catering to queries of users.

The ‘Ask Disha’ chat bot has been jointly developed by IRCTC and CoRover Private Limited, a Bangalore-based startup. According to IRCTC, some of the salient features of ‘Ask Disha’ include 24*7 customer query support, quick response time to queries and multi-tasking. The new next-generation IRCTC e-ticketing website gets an average 4 million users per day. IRCTC hopes that with the new ‘Ask Disha’ chat bot, the website and app users will be able to use its services more seamlessly.