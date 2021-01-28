Now, visually-impaired passengers can easily navigate CSMT station! Indian Railways installs braille signages

This feature will help divyaang passengers to find out information and location of various facilities at the railway station.

Indian Railways’ big step for divyaang travellers! From now on, divyaang passengers can navigate Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station with ease. In a bid to ensure accessibility to all, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station has been made more accessible for visually impaired railway passengers. According to the Railway Ministry, the national transporter has installed braille signages at key locations. This feature will help divyaang passengers to find out information and location of various facilities at the railway station. Take a look at some of the pictures of installed braille signages at CSMT station shared by the Railway Ministry:

The CSMT railway station in the financial capital will be redeveloped by Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC). Last year, the corporation invited Request For Qualification (RFQ) for the CSMT station redevelopment through the public-private partnership (PPP) model. After the redevelopment of this railway station, commercial space of 2.5 lakh square metres is set to be generated. It was reported that a selected private bidder will be handed over the CSMT station redevelopment project, worth Rs 1,642 crore. The private bidder will have to finance as well as undertake the station’s revamp work.

The project involves commercial development for up to a period of 60 years, residential development on selected plots for up to a period of 99 years as well as operation and maintenance of the railway station for a duration of 60 years on a concession basis. It is being said that the revamped CSMT railway station will boast new commercial spaces including shops, malls, and eateries. All these commercial spaces under the project will be monetized by the operator. As per the proposed project plan, around 10 restaurants will come up on CSMT railway station premises. Once the CSMT railway station is fully revamped, ir will have an access control system.