Now, Indian Railways Purbia Express between Saharsa-Anand Vihar to run with modern, comfortable LHB coaches

Major upgradation for Indian Railways trains! As part of its plan to enhance safety, Indian Railways’ Train number 15279/15280 Saharsa-Anand Vihar-Saharsa Purbia Express is all set for a new makeover. Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is introducing LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) design coaches in the train. The upgraded express train service, with newly introduced LHB coaches, is all set make its inaugural run on October 14, 2018. Train number 15279 Purbia Express train will depart from Saharsa railway station on October 14, 2018, and train number 15280 Purbia Express train will depart from Anand Vihar railway station on October 15, 2018.

According to a press release issued by the East Central Railway zone of the national transporter, under which the train service is operated, earlier the train had as many as 24 coaches. Out of that, there was one 2AC coach, two 3AC coaches, thirteen sleeper coaches, six general coaches and two SLR coaches. Now, with the introduction of LHB coaches, the Saharsa-Anand Vihar-Saharsa Purbia Express train will have 22 coaches in total including one 2AC coach, two 3AC coaches, twelve sleeper coaches, five general coaches and two SLR coaches. Even though the number of coaches has been reduced but the number of reserved seats in sleeper class as well as in 3AC class has been increased. As many as 24 seats have been added to sleeper class while 16 more seats have been added to the 3AC class. Other than these additional seats, 6 more berths have been added to 2AC class.

In comparison to Integral Coach Factory (ICF) design coaches, the LHB design coaches are lighter in weight, have higher carrying capacity and have higher speed potential. Also, other than these features, they have increased codal life along with better safety features. LHB design coaches also have anti-climbing features, so that the coaches do not climb on top of each other in case of a collision. Indian Railways has stopped production of ICF-design coaches and is now manufacturing only LHB coaches in its factories. Over the next few years, the new LHB coaches will gradually replace old ICF-design coaches in the entire fleet of Indian Railways.