Mumbai AC local train may halt at three more stations from October; details here

Mumbai AC local train may halt at more stations! From next month onwards, the Western Railway zone of Indian Railways is planning to halt the Mumbai AC local train service at Marine Lines, Charni Road and Grant Road railway stations as well. According to a DNA report, the subject of adding three more halt stations for the Mumbai AC local train was discussed at a meeting, which was held between the Western Railway authorities and passenger associations as part of the Suburban Rail Users Consultative Committee (SRUCC).

At present, the air-conditioned local train service does not stop at any station between Mumbai Central and Churchgate. Many commuters need to disembark at Marine Lines, Charni Road and Grant Road as they work in Kalbadevi, Zaveri Bazaar, Lamington Road, Bhuleshwar areas. A member of SRUCC was quoted in the report saying that the authorities of Western Railway have assured that they would make provision for halts of AC local train service from next month when the new train timetable is scheduled.

The Mumbai AC local train runs 12 services in a day between Churchgate-Virar and halts for 45 seconds. Since its introduction last year on December 25, over 22 lakh commuters have travelled in it, the report claimed.

Meanwhile, last month it was reported that around 25,000 commuters who travel on Mumbai suburban section on regular basis and who earlier held season passes for travelling in the first class compartments have recently switched to commuting by the AC local train service. Also, many of them, who earlier used cars to travel, have now started to use the AC local train service to beat traffic on roads. As per the data provided by Indian Railways, there has been a 10 per cent increase every month in the number of commuters taking the AC local train from December. According to railway officials, commuters who held first-class season passes and car users now constitute 90 per cent of the regular users of the AC local train.