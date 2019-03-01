IRCTC food on trains to have bar codes! Indian Railways plans big step for passengers; here’s how

According to the ministry, the purpose of the bar code on food packets is to provide better quality of food to railway passengers.

IRCTC food to have bar code on packets! Soon, Indian Railways passengers can enjoy improved food quality during train rides as the national transporter is all set to take another major step to enhance its catering service! Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, while inaugurating the Rail Drishti Dashboard to promote transparency and accountability, said that the Railway Ministry is planning to introduce bar codes on food packets. These packets are served on trains by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The move is being planned so that railway passengers can keep a check on the quality of food items that are served to them, Goyal said.

According to the ministry, the purpose of the bar code on food packets is to provide better quality of food to railway passengers. By providing bar codes on food packets, passengers can easily scan the code, which will allow them to watch the live footage of the IRCTC kitchen, where the food item was prepared. Additionally, other than live footage, railway passengers will also get details of date and time when the food item was prepared and packaged.

The Rail Drishti Dashboard, which was recently inaugurated by Piyush Goyal is an online portal where people or railway users can access information related to passenger trains, freight trains, stream live videos of IRCTC kitchens, get rail time table, railway heritage details etc. Thus, one can say that the portal has all information on a single platform, which gives access to key statistics and parameters to the public. On this new portal, railway users can view live feeds from the CCTV cameras installed in various IRCTC base kitchens and see how the food served to them in trains is prepared and packed. At present, live feeds are available for Ahmedabad, Balasore, Renigunta, Sealdah, Kota, Mumbai BCT, Mumbai CSMT, Guntakal, Jhansi, Katihar, Katpadi, Noida, Pune, Vijayawada railway stations.

Apart from live feeds, IRCTC is also making use of bio-degradable packaging materials for food and an artificial intelligence-enabled software that checks anomalies in kitchens such as cooking without gloves, head-caps, presence of rodents etc through HD CCTV cameras.