IRCTC food delivery in train: How to book meals from restaurants like Domino’s on Indian Railways train

IRCTC food delivery in train: After struggling with several passenger complaints on the quality of food served in trains, Indian Railways has upped its game on providing better services! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which is the catering arm of the Railway Ministry, has its e-catering platform for passengers to order food while traveling in trains. The ‘Food on Track’ app by IRCTC enables passengers to order meals and get them delivered to their seats. IRCTC has tied up with more than 500 restaurants to deliver food! These include Domino’s, Yatri’s, Railrestro, Garg Rajdhani Online Food, Zoop and Comesum.

Adding to this app is the previously introduced Menu on Rails app and also the facility of live video streaming to watch the IRCTC base kitchens. These measures have benefited Indian Railways in elevating their food and catering services towards bringing transparent passenger-friendly moves. Know all about the ‘Food on Track’ application and how you can order tasty meals on the go!

How to book IRCTC food in train

1. In order to find meals to order, the passengers have to enter their PNR (passenger name record), following which they will be able to choose from a wide range of options. Once the desired food items have been added to the cart, passengers have the option to review their order before confirming the same.

2. After the confirmation of the order, passengers will have to provide their personal details such as name, contact number, coach number and seat number. The payment for the order can be made through various options, which include cash on delivery and payment through credit card.

3. Once the order has been placed successfully, the passenger will receive order details as well as OTP on the given mobile number and email.

4. The booking of the meal can be revised or cancelled two hours prior to the delivery. However, two hours to the scheduled arrival time of the train at the selected railway station, any change, revision or the cancellation of order is not allowed.

5. The Food on Track app also has the facility of auto cancellation of meal in case of the PNR remaining cancelled or fully waitlisted. The application is available on both Android as well as on iOS. Users can install the application from Google Play store and from Apple store respectively.

Apart from the Food on Track app, IRCTC also provides e-catering services through the website ecatering.irctc.co.in or by making a call on 1323. E-catering services can be availed by passengers having e-tickets or tickets obtained from reservation window.