Indian Railways shows the way! Lonavala & various other railway stations now run on solar energy

Now, Lonavala railway station along with other stations under the Mumbai Division are harnessing solar power for its operations.

Indian Railways’ Lonavala station and its adjoining railway premises now run on clean and green energy! The Mumbai Division of Central Railway zone has taken various initiatives towards Indian Railways’ plan to make the network carbon-free by 2030. Now, Lonavala railway station along with other stations under the Mumbai Division are harnessing solar power for its operations. The rooftop of Lonavala station’s platform number 2/3 is now installed with solar panels to produce 76 kW power. According to a press release issued by Central Railways, the solar energy harnessed from the solar panels to the tune of 68,400 Kwh yearly will help Lonavala station to save in power bills.

At the bazaar side of Lonavala station, two beautiful solar trees, each of them having 4×10 Watt LED fittings integrated with 40 Watt Solar Panels are erected to illuminate the garden. One water cooler powered by solar energy has also been provided at Lonavala station. At the entry of BVT yard Loco Pilot / Guard running room, a total of six 33W outdoor integrated type solar street poles have been provided. At BVT yard, Lonavala, a green gang hut is created by providing 1 Kwp rooftop storage type solar panel with two 160 Ah batteries and one Kva inverter. Near Khandala station, the level crossing gate number 30 has been provided with 1 Kwp rooftop storage type solar panel with two 160 Ah batteries and 1 Kva inverter. Thus, the Khandala – Lonavala rail stretch, with all this use of renewable energy, has turned towards green and clean energy.

The rooftop grid-connected solar panels provided at Chembur station has 60 Kwp – 54,000 Kwh annual power generation, Apta station has 5 Kwp – 4,500 kWh, Asangaon railway station has 16.3 Kwp (solar energy and wind energy)- 14,670 kWh, Dockyard Road station has 30 Kwp -27,000 Kwh, Pen station has 6.3 Kwp and 5 kWp solar panel – 10,470 Kwh, Roha station has 18.2 Kwp – 16,200 KWh annual power generation.

Besides charging of the batteries and illumination of lights, the Central Railway zone has also provided solar-powered water coolers at five railway stations, one each at Roha, Pen, Neral, Apta, and Lonavala stations. It is expected that the water cooler that is 1×25 Wp Solar powered, having a storage capacity of 150 litre with 45 LPH cooling capacity with polypropylene filter cartridge will save a revenue of Rs 1.45 lakh annually.

Additionally, the CSMT railway station building, Kurla and Sanpada car sheds, Kalyan Railway Hospital, Kalyan Railway School are also equipped with solar panels to meet their energy requirements. Because of these renewable energy initiatives, the estimated generation will be 18.73 lakh Kwh, and energy bill savings per annum will be around an amount of Rs 145.1 lakh, the release said.