Indian Railways modernizes Rajya Rani Express under Project Utkrisht; Check salient features of upgraded train

Indian Railways upgrades one more Mail/Express train under Project Utkrisht: From now on, you can travel between West Bengal and Assam with more comfort and convenience. Recently, train number 15417/15418 Rajya Rani Express has been given a new makeover by Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry under the first phase of Project Utkrisht. The train, which operates under North-East Frontier railway zone is a tri-weekly Express train. The Rajya Rani Express connects Alipurduar Junction in West Bengal to Shilghat Town in Assam.

Under Project Utkrisht, the train has been provided several modern passenger-friendly amenities, which will help passengers enjoy a more comfortable ride. Following are some of the major upgradations that you will be able to experience while travelling on Rajya Rani Express:

Good quality new cushioned seat berths have been provided

Vinyl wrapping done in all coach lavatories

Coach interior along with the area above hand wash basins in lavatories has been equipped with LED light fittings

Dustbin, health faucet, better commodes, hand wash basins in all toilets

The coach toilets have been provided with epoxy flooring

Two fire extinguishers provided in each coach

For complaints/fire safety/assistance from on-board Staff, Unified Single Information poster has been provided at the doorway area

For improving air circulation in all coach toilets, provision has been made for venturi system

High resolution printed heritage scenery provided at the doorway area and coupes

Aluminum chequered plate provided in door ways and gang ways

For improved flushing, toilets now have dual flush valve

The train number 15417/15418 Rajya Rani Express, travelling from Alipurduar Junction to Shilghat Town and vice-versa covers a distance 558.42 km in a duration of 17 hours. En route, the train halts at 29 railway stations. Last month, Indian Railways upgraded all the 24 coaches of Godavari Express under its Project Utkrisht. Other than Godavari Express, many other trains have also been upgraded under this project. From 2018-2019 onwards, Indian Railways aims to upgrade the rakes of 140 Mail/Express trains under Project Utkrisht at a cost of Rs 60 lakh per rake.