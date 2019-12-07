Indian Railways eyes transformational reforms as young minds brainstorm; focus on efficiency & revenue

On the occasion, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal commended the entire Indian Railways administration for the successful installation of free high-speed RailWire WiFi at 5500 railway stations.

Indian Railways set for transformational reforms! With an aim to transform Indian Railways into a world-class network, railway officials are currently brainstorming to come up with innovative ideas. Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has organised a two-day conclave ‘Parivartan Sangosthi’ for deliberating on bringing new reforms and changes, in order to improve the performance and efficiency of the Indian Railways network. The conclave, which has been organised in the national capital, involves the participation and suggestions received from all officers of the zonal railways, in order to bring about the next set of reforms and its implementation on the network.

In particular, the ideas of youngsters amongst Indian Railways employees are being given importance on the directions of the Railway Minister. Sources told Financial Express Online that some of the main suggestions by youngsters to reform the network centered around: increasing advertisement revenue, monetising vacant land, increasing parcel business, new policy for goods sheds, restructuring and redeployment of staff at divisional level specially in view of new technologies.

Piyush Goyal stated that free WiFi at Indian Railways stations has benefited thousands of people across the country. He explained that the national transporter has undergone a transformational change in the last 167 years of its existence and that the perceptible change is visible with the reorientation of its work culture. The Minister also stated that the new suggestions given by young railway officers should be thoroughly scrutinized and discussed across all offices and must be taken to a logical conclusion as the implementation of these ideas will lead to a modern, world-class transformation for the Indian Railways network.

In response to the directions received from the Railway Ministry, the various railway officers from zones, production units, railway divisions and other units submitted as many as 2310 suggestions to the Railway Board. 60 of the young officers from railway divisions presented suggestions to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. The suggestions received from the officers were screened and the most impactful as well as promising suggestions were shortlisted and clubbed into eight categories, which are as follows:

Organisational reforms

Cost cutting or expenditure control

Throughput, mobility or capacity enhancement

Earning enhancement

Productivity enhancement

System improvement to improve delivery and safety

Customer orientation

HR or work culture improvement

These categories were brainstormed by railway officers in 12 groups. Each group was headed by a General Manager and comprised 10-12 officers including the divisional railway managers (DRMs) and other officers. Each group was assigned a few categories and was directed to deliberate and examine the ideas from various angles and come up with recommendations for implementing them. The Chairman of each group, or the General Manager will be presenting the recommendations on the second day of the conclave i. e. On December 8, 2019 to the Chairman of Railway Board and other Board Members.