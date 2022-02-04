Indian Railways’ Central zone flagged off 1000th trip of Kisan Rail; details here

The Kisan Rail initiative allows the movement of perishables such as fruits, vegetables, poultry, meat, dairy and fishery products from production/surplus regions to consumption/deficient regions.

Indian Railways’ Central zone completes 1000 trips of Kisan Rail! On 3 February 2022, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually flagged off the 1000th trip of Kisan Rail on the Central Railway zone from Savda in the state of Maharashtra to Adarsh Nagar in Delhi. The Kisan Rail train from Savda to Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar had a total of 23 coaches in which 453 tons of bananas were transported by the national transporter. According to a statement issued by the Railway Ministry, so far, 3.45 lakh farm produce has been transported in 1000 Kisan Rail trips from the Central Railway zone. The Kisan Rail initiative allows the movement of perishables such as fruits, vegetables, poultry, meat, dairy and fishery products from production/surplus regions to consumption/deficient regions.

While addressing the gathering, the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare said that India is agriculture oriented and implemented a number of initiatives for the betterment of farmers under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Tomar also said that one such scheme was the transportation of perishable items such as vegetables and fruits to markets at distant places at reasonable cost to get a better price through Indian Railways’ Kisan Rail train service.

According to Ashwini Vaishnaw, PM Modi keeps the farmer at the center of focus and thus, the government had initiated various steps for the betterment of farmers. He further said Indian Railways’ Kisan Rail train service is one such initiative that permits farmers in the country to transport their agriculture produce to distant market places quickly as well as economically. While addressing the gathering, the Railway Minister has also mentioned the banana of Jalgaon which has got GI-Tag. The Union Railway Minister further congratulated the farmers of Jalgaon and he also appealed to them to come forward with suggestions (if there is any) for further improvement.