From today, Agartala-Bengaluru Cantt Humsafar Express train to become bi-weekly

Agartala-Bengaluru Cantt Humsafar Express train: From today, the frequency of Humsafar Express train, travelling between the capital city of Tripura, Agartala and the capital city of Karnataka, Bengaluru will be increased from weekly to bi-weekly. The Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain is all set to flag off the inaugural special of the train service today. The minister will flag off the service today from Agartala. The regular service of with bi-weekly frequency of train numbers 12503 and 12504 Humsafar Express train will commence soon. From now. Agartala-Bengaluru Cantt Humsafar Express train will leave Agartala on every Tuesday as well as on Saturday and the train will leave Bengaluru Cantt. on every Friday as well as on Tuesday.

Humsafar Express is an All-AC 3-tier train service that offers several passenger comforts in the form of better seats, toilets, soap/coffee vending machines, GPS-based passenger information system, mobile/laptop charging points etc. Recently, a brand new Humsafar Express train was introduced, which travels between Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh and Anand Vihar Terminal in New Delhi. The Allahabad-Anand Vihar Humsafar Express train is a tri-weekly and is an all AC 3-tier train. The train leaves Allahabad on every Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and leaves Anand Vihar Terminal on Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday. The new train has 20 coaches in total and also has many modern features such as CCTV cameras in every coach and mobile charging points in every berth.

Last month, a new Humsafar Express train- Champaran Humsafar Express train was flagged off Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar. The Champaran Humsafar Express train is a bi-weekly train and travels between Katihar and Delhi Junction. Earlier this year, another Humsafar Express train- Palace Queen Humsafar Express train was flagged off by Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister flagged off the train during his visit to Karnataka. The Palace Queen Humsafar Express train connects Mysuru in Karnataka to Udaipur in Rajasthan.