DFC project: By 2021, Indian Railways’ freight trains can ply on 40% of Dedicated Freight Corridors; details

DFC Project: The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) recently announced that Indian Railways will be running its freight trains on 40% of the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) by next year. The DFC project is one of the Indian Railways’ largest infrastructure projects, undertaken by the government at a cost is Rs 81,459 crore, according to a PTI report. The 1,504 kms long Western DFC is from J N Port in Mumbai, Maharashtra to Dadri in the state of Uttar Pradesh and the 1,856 kms long Eastern DFC is from Sahnewal near Ludhiana in Punjab to Dankuni in the state of West Bengal. DFCCIL MD, R N Singh was quoted in the report saying that 40% of the DFC route km is expected to be completed in the financial year 2020-2021.

According to Singh, from Khurja, Kanpur, Rewari, Dadri, Ajmer, Palanpur to Gujarat ports will be connected by the end of 2021. This will give a boost to the region’s industrial scenario. He further said, by March 2022, most of the sections will be commissioned and the remaining Eastern DFC and Western DFC will be commissioned by June 2022. According to the officials, once the Dadri to Rewari section of the DFC is completed, the ‘Roll-on Roll-off (Ro-Ro)’ services of the national transporter can begin, leading to a significant reduction in pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. In order to avoid congestion on roads, loaded trucks can be moved on flat rakes under the service. The aim of the ‘Ro-Ro’ service is to reduce carbon emission and congestion on roads of the NCR as nearly 66,000 trucks pass through the national capital and its adjoining areas in a day.

Indian Railways has three more corridors- East Coast Corridor, East-West Corridor and North-South Sub-Corridor, in the pipeline and the surveys for these corridors will be completed by the year 2021. According to officials, these corridors are slated to be completed by the year 2030. The 1,115 km long East Coast Corridor will be from West Bengal’s Kharagpur to Vijayawada in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The 975 km long North-South Sub-Corridor will link Vijayawada-Nagpur-Itarsi, while the East-West corridor comprises will consist of 1,673 km long route linking Bhusaval-Nagpur-Kharagpur-Dankuni as well as 195 km long route connecting Rajkharswan-Kalipahari-Andal.