Big boost for Kartarpur Corridor pilgrims! Indian Railways provides free WiFi at Dera Baba Nanak station, ICP

Big boost for Kartarpur Corridor pilgrims! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is now providing free high-speed WiFi service at Dera Baba Nanak railway station as well as at Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab. Dera Baba Nanak railway station is located near the ICP, Kartarpur Corridor. The corridor connects Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan with Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab. In a major convenience for pilgrims visiting Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, fast and free WiFi services will be provided by RailTel, a Mini Ratna PSU of the Indian Railways.

The RailWire WiFi service is free of cost and can be availed by passengers at railway station premises. Apart from Dera Baba Nanak railway station, WiFi has also been provided at the Sultanpur Lodhi station which is used by pilgrims for visiting the Dera Baba Nanak.

The passengers need to switch on the WiFi mode on the smartphone. Once your smartphone detects the available RailWire WiFi network, you can select it. The RailWire homepage automatically appears on the smartphone. After that, the user has to enter his or her mobile number on this RailWire homepage. The user will receive a one-time password (OTP) in the form of SMS. You need to enter the OTP on the home page of RailWire. You will be able to access high-speed internet.

According to Indian Railways, RailTel is also providing 8 Mbps BW at ICP at Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur. This connectivity would help ICP in authenticating a traveller’s identity at Foreigners Registration Offices and the Immigration Check Post via the use of intelligent documents scanners and biometrics, the updation of foreigner’s details at entry and exit points.

To use the WiFi service, passengers need to have a smartphone. RailTel has provided free high-speed WiFi service at over 5300 railway stations across India under its mission to transform Indian Railways stations into a platform for digital inclusion.