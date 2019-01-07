Better riding comfort! Indian Railways to replace coaches on all long-distance trains with modern LHBs

The production of ICF-design coaches has already been stopped and all new coaches that are being manufactured at present are the LHB type.

Indian Railways eyes modern coaches for all trains! Soon, you will be able to enjoy several modern benefits while travelling in Indian Railways trains, with plans to replace ageing ICF coaches with modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) ones. Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced in Rajya Sabha that his ministry is planning to replace all conventional coaches with modern LHB design coaches in all trains that cover long distances. According to a PTI report, the Railway Minister also assured the house that Modi government will implement whatever announcements have been made with regard to the introduction of more trains for better rail connectivity. As compared to Integral Coach Factory (ICF) design coaches, the modern LHB design coaches have many interesting features such as they are lighter in weight, they have higher carrying capacity, increased codal life, higher speed potential as well as better safety features.

While replying to a supplementary query during the Question Hour, the Railway Minister said that a week back, a review meeting was conducted in the city of Guwahati, Assam, where it was decided that all trains that travel to long distances shall be replaced with modern LHB coaches. The production of ICF-design coaches has already been stopped and all new coaches that are being manufactured at present are the LHB type. Till all long-distance trains get the new LHB coaches, Indian Railways is carrying out Project Utkrisht, under which ICF-design coaches are being upgraded.

Meanwhile, while speaking on unmanned railway crossings, the Railway Minister said that almost all such crossings have been eliminated by his ministry. As a result of the elimination of unmanned railway crossings, the number of railway accidents has reduced to just 3 in the last nine months 50 accidents, a year ago. Goyal, with regard to compensation, said that whenever there is responsibility of the national transporter, the compensation is provided by the government to the families of the deceased. However, he added that no compensation is provided to trespassers.