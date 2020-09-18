  • MORE MARKET STATS

86 year old dream comes true! PM Modi inaugurates Indian Railways’ Kosi Rail Mahasetu in Bihar; top 5 facts

September 18, 2020 1:51 PM

Indian Railways' Kosi Mega Bridge project was completed during the coronavirus pandemic and for its completion, migrant labourers also participated.

The Government of India sanctioned the Kosi Mega Bridge line project during the year 2003-04.

Kosi Rail Mega Bridge inaugurated by PM Modi: Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the historic Kosi Rail Mega bridge of Indian Railways to the nation via video conferencing! Apart from the Kosi Rail Mega Bridge, PM Modi also inaugurated various other Indian Railway projects in Bihar. According to the government, Kosi Rail Mahasetu’s inauguration is a noteworthy moment in the state’s history with the entire region connecting to the Northeastern part. Between Nirmali and Bhaptiahi (Saraigarh), a meter gauge link was built in the year 1887, but it was washed away during the heavy flood and Indo-Nepal earthquake that occurred in 1934. After this, no attempt was made for the restoration of this rail link for a long time due to the Kosi river’s meandering nature. Here are the top 5 facts on Kosi Rail Mahasetu:

  • The length of the rail bridge is 1.9 kilometres and the project is of strategic importance along the India-Nepal border.
  • An amount of Rs 516 crore has been spent on the bridge’s construction.
  • The opening of this railway bridge will fulfill the 86 year old dream of Bihar and the long wait of the people of the region.

Apart from this, PM Modi also flagged off Indian Railways’ Supaul- Raghopura DEMU train from Supaul railway station. This train service will benefit the districts of Supaul, Arariya and Saharsa as well as make it convenient for long distance travel to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata for the people of the region. Also, Karnauti-Bakhtiyarpur link bypass, two new rail line projects at Hajipur-Ghoswar-Vaishali and Islampur-Nateshar, as well as third line between Barh and Bakhiyarpur were inaugurated by PM Modi. He also launched the electrification projects of Bhagalpur-Shivnarayanpur, Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi, Katihar-New Jalpaiguri, Samastipur-Khagaria and Samastipur-Darbhanga-Jaynagar sections of Indian Railways.

