Noida Metro Aqua Line: Good start for the new metro line with 11,625 commuters on Day 1

Noida Metro Aqua Line has got off to a good start! Just one day after the official launch of Noida Metro’s Aqua Line, connecting Noida and Greater Noida, a footfall of 11,625 has been registered by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on the stretch between Noida’s Sector 51 and Greater Noida’s Bus Depot metro stations. As per the data provided by the NMRC, a ridership of 11,625 was recorded on the stretch on the first day of operations, with the NMRC authorities selling as many as 266 cards and around 11,440 QR tickets at various metro stations, according to an IE report. The new metro corridor was flagged off by Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on 25 January 2019.

As per NMRC data, the highest ridership was recorded at Pari Chowk metro station in Greater Noida, while in Noida’s sector 51 and sector 137 metro stations, maximum footfall was witnessed. On its launch day, the coaches of Aqua Line completed as many as 64 trips, covering a total distance of 1,906 km to and fro. Moreover, from Aqua Line’s ticket sales and top-ups, the NMRC earned a revenue of Rs 3,60,000, the report said.

Built at a cost of Rs 5503 crore, the Noida Metro’s Aqua Line corridor covers a stretch of 29.7 km in total. The new metro corridor aims to provide seamless connectivity to many regions of Greater Noida, which were difficult to reach earlier due to lack of connectivity. In total, the route covers 21 metro stations, out of which 15 metro stations fall in Noida namely, Noida sector 51, 50, 76, 101, 81, NSEZ, sector 83, 137, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148 metro stations. The rest of the 6 metro stations fall in Greater Noida namely, Knowledge Park 2, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1, Delta 1, GNIDA Office and Bus Depot metro stations. The minimum fare to travel on this line is Rs 9, while the maximum fare to use the Aqua Line is Rs 50. In operating the new Aqua Line over the next year, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is assisting the NMRC.