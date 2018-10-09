Gurugram’s metro network all set for expansion! Plan to be ready soon; how it will benefit commuters

Gurugram’s metro network is all set for an expansion!

Travelling in Gurugram to get easier with the city’s metro network all set for an expansion! CEO of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), V Umashankar recently announced that a detailed project report (DPR) of metro network’s expansion in Gurugram will be ready by 30 November 2018. According to an HT report, the DPR would bring the Millennium City one step closer to a second metro link, which will provide connectivity to various city localities between Huda City Centre and Gurugram’s sector 21. The new metro link will hugely benefit the residents of Old Gurugram as it will ease their commuting woes. At present, people residing beyond Huda City Centre have to depend on unreliable intermediate public transport for travelling, such as private cabs and auto rickshaws.

The DPR is being prepared by Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) and it was first announced in the month of February this year. The DPR will detail the route of an expanded metro corridor from Huda City Centre metro station, from where the Delhi Metro rail terminates, up to sector 21 of the city, passing through Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Basai Road, Gurugram railway station, Sheetla Mata Road and Rezang La Chowk, the report stated.

Meanwhile, the 9.7 km long section between Lajpat Nagar and Mayur Vihar-I of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line is likely to be opened by the year-end and Pink Line’s another section- 17.8 km long Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section is likely to be opened by the end of next month. Both these sections were scheduled for commencement earlier this year, however, as trials on these sections are still undergoing, they have not been able to be examined by the commissioner of metro railway safety (CMRS). Once the trials are completed, both these metro sections will be inspected by the CMRS, following which they will be thrown open for the public.