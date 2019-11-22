Disappointment for Kolkata residents! Kolkata Metro East-West corridor with underwater tunnel to be delayed

Kolkata metro: Engineers and technical experts have been striving to come up with a roadmap to resume the work on the Bowbazar stretch. (Image- KMRC website)

Kolkata Metro East-West corridor: In a disappointing development for residents of Kolkata, Kolkata metro East-West corridor project is likely to be delayed by up to one year. The roadblock came after an accident due to aquifer burst in Bowbazar area in August this year. The 16.6-km-long rapid transit system project, which was scheduled to be completed by June 2021, will be delayed by around six months to one year, Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation (KMRC) official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The project aims to provide metro rail connectivity between two of the oldest Indian Railways stations – Sealdah railway station (SDAH) and Howrah Junction railway station (HWH). The project also boasts of Indian’s first European-style underwater metro tunnel.

Current status of Kolkata metro East-West corridor project

Engineers and technical experts have been striving to come up with a roadmap to resume the work on the Bowbazar stretch. KMRC official said that priority of the authority was to restore work in the affected area even as an expert team was looking into resuming tunnel boring work at the site, the PTI report said. The official, however, categorically stated that decided route of the East-West Metro project won’t be changed as only one kilometre of tunnelling work is pending. KMRC has informed Calcutta High court that out of the 10.9-km-long underground tunnel, work for 9.8 has been completed. KMRC official has expressed hope that tunnel work would resume ‘very soon’. KMRC has formed a crisis management team that comprises geotechnical experts, tunnel boring machine expert, and a structural expert.

What happened in August?

On August 31, an aquifer burst led to the collapse of several buildings in Bowbazar area at the heart of the West Bengal capital, the report said. There were cracks on several buildings as residents were evacuated. The aquifer broke during tunnel boring. Subsequently, water and silt gushed in. The matter reached the threshold of the Calcutta High Court. In September, the High Court ordered a stay on the tunnelling work for the East-West Metro corridor. However, the Calcutta High Court has now given its nod to move a TBM up to five metres. The High Court has also asked KMRC to submit a report by December 16.

Kolkata Metro East-west corridor stations, map

Kolkata Metro East-west corridor stations are Sector-V station, Central Park station, Karunamoyee station, Saltlake stadium station, Bengal Chemical station, Sealdah station, Howrah station, Phoolbagan station, Esplanade, Mahakaran station, and Howrah Maidan. Between Howrah metro station and Mahakaran metro station, will be India’s first underwater metro tunnel – around 500-metres long – and located 30-metre below the Hooghly riverbed. Kolkata Metro’s Howrah station will be India’s deepest metro station. It will be located at a depth of 105 feet (32.004 metres) below the surface.