Delhi Metro trains and stations to soon have free WiFi service for commuters! Details here

Delhi Metro trains and stations will soon provide free Wi-Fi not just at stations, but also in moving trains

Delhi Metro to have free WiFi! Interrupted network and lost signals on phone, hindering your Delhi Metro journey? Soon, you will be able to enjoy hassle-free and uninterrupted network while travelling on the Delhi Metro. According to the new plan drawn up by DMRC, Delhi Metro trains and stations will have the facility of free WiFi. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the metro operator, will begin free WiFi services by the end of this year, a spokesperson told Financial Express Online. The WiFi service in Delhi Metro will be provided for free and without any limitations on the download speed or traffic volume.

The mechanism to run the WiFi service across Delhi Metro will be through a two-level network, which is as follows:

The first level will have a train-to-tunnel (T2T) radio network which passes signal from the base stations inside a tunnel to the portable base stations inside the head cars.

The second level will have an inner-train network which transmits signal from the Wireless Access Points (WAP) in each car to the users’ devices

The target speed of the WiFi service will reach up to 300 Mbit per second per train. However, the download speed for a particular user depends on the network load at that moment. DMRC is planning to deploy the free WiFi service across all its lines, including the Delhi Metro Airport Express line. To begin with, Delhi Metro Magenta Line, which runs between Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden, and the Delhi Metro Pink Line, which runs between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar, will have the WiFi service.

In the year 2016, Delhi Metro Airport Express Line was the first to provide WiFi service at six of its stations. Delhi Metro Blue Line which runs between Dwarka-Noida City Centre/Vaishali became the second corridor to provide free WiFi facility to passengers at its 50 stations in the year 2017. While Delhi Metro Airport Express Line will start providing the WiFi facility inside moving trains by the end of this year, Delhi Metro Yellow Line, which runs between Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre is expected to get the WiFi facility at all its stations by the end of this year.