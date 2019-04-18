Delhi Metro Red Line passengers cheer! Rithala-Dilshad Garden corridor to get a makeover soon

DMRC is all set to start the renovation work.

Delhi Metro Red Line: Big upgradation for Delhi Metro, soon! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to give a new makeover to the city’s first metro corridor – the Delhi Metro Red Line. Delhi Metro’s Red Line, which was launched in the year 2002, connecting Tis Hazari to Shahdara is now in a bad shape. Compared to new metro lines, the Red Line looks old and washed out. Therefore, in a bid to give it a facelift, the corporation is all set to start renovation work. A DMRC official told Financial Express Online that the renovation work on Delhi Metro Red Line will be carried out at 21 metro stations (from Rithala to Dilshad Garden) in phases and for this, tenders have been already floated for three metro stations – Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil and Mansarovar Park.

According to the DMRC, the scope of work primarily includes rectification of water seepage from track bed by replacing expansion joints and removal of cable troughs etc., retro plating (chemical polishing) at platform level, interior repair and maintenance (cladding). Also, the exterior facade will be renovated, which includes a new colour theme, providing aluminium louvers, structural glazing etc. The existing terrazzo flooring at concourse as well as the ground floor of these metro stations will be replaced with granite flooring. Besides, exterior development work including maintenance, beautification of parking areas, footpath, frontage etc. will be carried out too. Also, new signages will be provided as per the latest specifications.

Meanwhile, some future activities have been planned as well for the improvement of the Delhi Metro Red Line corridor. The future activities include roof sheeting and structural portals painting as well as replacement of lights with LEDs. According to the DMRC official, the renovation work on the Delhi Metro Red Line corridor is expected to be executed within 9 months after the finalisation of the tenders.

The extended section of Delhi Metro Red Line, linking Dilshad Garden in the national capital to New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month. The 9.4 km long extended section covers Shahid Nagar, Hindon River Station, Arthala, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Mohan Nagar, Shyam Park and New Bus Adda metro stations.