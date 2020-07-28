Delhi Metro Phase 4 project achieves big milestone; first ever pier cast for metro expansion project

On this corridor, the average height of the piers is 10 metres.

Delhi Metro Phase 4 project: The first pier of the Phase 4 Metro expansion has been cast on the Janakpuri West – RK Ashram Marg Metro corridor, by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recently. According to a press release issued by the DMRC, on the elevated stretch between Keshopur and Mukarba Chowk, the pier was cast at Keshopur. With this, the DMRC achieved a big milestone, despite having a shortage of manpower as well as other logistical challenges because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to Delhi Metro, on this corridor, the average height of the piers is 10 metres. However, at Madhuban Chowk, where it will be crossing with Line 1, the height of the piers will be 20 metres and at Haiderpur Badli Mor where this line will cross Line 2, the height of the piers will be 25 metres.

In the history of Delhi Metro rail network, the rail level at Haiderpur Badli Mor is going to be the highest, i.e., 28 metres. According to DMRC, the highest point is at Dhaula Kuan, at present, where the Line 7 viaduct passes at a height of 23.6 metres. Between each pier, the approximate distance will be about 28 metres. In terms of civil engineering, piers can be refereed as vertical loadbearing structures. Thus, for adjacent ends of two spans, they act as an intermediate support. The vertical support structures are formed by them, on which the elevated Metro viaducts stand.

The Janakpuri West – R. K Ashram Marg corridor, which is 28.92 km long (21.18 kilometres- elevated, 7.74 kilometres- underground), is an extension of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line. The corridor will come up with as many as 22 stations. According to DMRC, in this particular section, the construction work had started in December last year.

The corporation further stated that the work on the underground section of this corridor was commenced on 17 July, with the beginning of construction of D Wall at the Krishna Park Extension Metro station. The casting work of u-girders was started on 24 June by DMRC, which would be installed on the corridor’s elevated section.