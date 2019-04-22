Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Sahibabad to Duhai section to be operational by March 2023; details here

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: The dream of regional rapid rail corridor in Delhi-NCR moves a step closer! The Sahibabad to Duhai section of the Delhi-Meerut regional rapid transit system (RRTS) is likely to become operational by March 2023, learns Financial Express Online. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is the nodal agency responsible for implementing the integrated commuter railway network in NCR is working on a plan to achieve this target. The priority section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor is from Sahibabad to Duhai, which is a completely elevated stretch. According to Sudhir Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), NCRTC, who spoke to Financial Express Online, the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project, which is from Sahibabad to Duhai is targeted for completion by March 2023. However, the target of completion for the entire Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, i.e., from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi till Meerut is set as February 2025 by the government, he added. The target of completion for the entire corridor has been set six years from the date of its sanction by the government. The Union Cabinet had approved the RRTS project this year, the month of February 2019. According to NCRTC, the 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS once operational, has an expected travel time of 55 minutes, which means the entire distance between Delhi to Meerut will be possibly covered in under one hour. The RRTS network will offer world-class commuter transit services, based on rapid rail transit mode, which would reduce journey times in NCR with high speed and high frequency. The RRTS trains will be available at a frequency of 5-10 minutes. For the fast, non-stop journeys, the technology chosen will allow covering distances of 100 kms in under 45\u201350 minutes. All the RRTS corridors in the first phase, namely Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-Rewari-Alwar and Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat are planned to ensure seamless integration with the Indian Railways, inter State Bus Terminals (ISBTs), airports as well as the Delhi Metro.