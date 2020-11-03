Delhi airport makes COVID-19 testing facilities available for all passengers before flight departure

Delhi airport has set up a Covid-19 sample collection booth at its Terminal 3 (PTI Photo)

Delhi airport, keeping in mind the convenience of the domestic and international passengers, has set up a sample collection booth at its Terminal 3 allowing them to take the Covid-19 test before the departure of their flights. The facility that was restricted for International arrivals after it was launched on September 12 is now available for domestic travellers as well – both inbound and outbound.

According to a statement by DIAL, the initiative in association with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd, will enable travellers to submit their sample at the gate no 8 of Terminal 3 and get their results at a short notice before taking a flight. The statement further mentioned that such passengers will have to arrive at the terminal at least 6 hours before the flight and get their test done by paying Rs 2,400. The collection booth has a capacity of collecting 120 to 130 samples every hour.

“We have launched the RT-PCR testing facility for outbound domestic/international travellers at Delhi airport. The unique facility will help those passengers who have to travel and need a COVID negative certificate with them due to some reasons,” Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, the CEO of DIAL said and reported PTI.

The Covid-19 testing facility that was earlier set up at multi-level car parking of Terminal 3 for international travellers with a domestic connection is in operation 24×7 and passengers could book their slot online before proceeding to the centre for sample collection. The results were made available within 6 hours and passengers with negative reports were encouraged to report at the state desk for clearance of their onward journey.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation suspended scheduled international commercial flights to and from India since March 23 and as per the latest announcement the suspension has been extended till November 30 in the wake of the pandemic. The circular, however, stated that certain commercial international flights will be allowed on selected routes under the supervision of competent authority on case to case basis.

Meanwhile, special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission has been operating since May. Domestic passenger flights were started on May 25 with strict safety norms after a gap of two months due to coronavirus situation and subsequent countrywide lockdown.