Attention air passengers! Weekly flights to connect Bareilly with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru; details

More flight services to launch soon! Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced to introduce more weekly flight services from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, connecting Delhi, Mumbai and other cities. From 26 August 2021, weekly flights from the city of Bareilly will operate to Delhi for seven days, Mumbai for four days, and Bengaluru for three days, Scindia said. These flight services will not only connect the country with the city of Bareilly but also with other areas as well such as Nainital, Ranikhet, the Union Minister of Civil Aviation added. Yesterday, Scindia along with the Minister of State in the Civil Aviation Ministry, V.K. Singh, as well as MP from Bareilly, Santosh Gangwar, flagged off the new flight linking Bareilly in UP with the financial capital.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, flights commenced from 12 August 2021 for Mumbai and 14 August 2021 for Bengaluru will fly as per the following schedule:

Flight Number 6E 828 will fly from Mumbai to Bareilly on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Flight Number 6E 5304 will fly from Bareilly to Mumbai on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Flight Number 6E 6521 will fly from Bengaluru to Bareilly on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday

Flight Number 6E 6522 will fly from Bareilly to Bengaluru on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday

The ministry said that the Airport in the city of Bareilly has been upgraded for commercial flight operations under the Modi government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme- UDAN. On 8 March 2021, the Bareilly airport became the 56th airport to start flight operations under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, with an all-women crew flight service on the route from Delhi to Bareilly. Now, the financial capital is the second city in India to be connected with Bareilly with direct flights. Bengaluru in Karnataka will be the third city to be connected with Bareilly, the Civil Aviation Ministry added.