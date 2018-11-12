Allahabad to get India’s fastest-built airport terminal building! Here is what AAI is planning

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 1:01 PM

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), while aiming to complete the terminal in a record time of 11 months, has also expanded its plans for the airport by deciding to construct more aircraft parking bays than earlier planned.

AAIThe authority is building more aircraft parking bays than originally planned since there is a huge demand for connecting Prayagraj city to other parts of the nation.

Big aviation upgrade for Allahabad! With the beginning of Kumbh Mela on January 15, 2019, Prayagraj (new name for Allahabad) will get the fastest-built airport terminal building in the country. The Airports Authority of India (AAI), while aiming to complete the terminal in a record time of 11 months, has also expanded its plans for the airport by deciding to construct more aircraft parking bays than earlier planned, according to a TOI report. Kumbh Mela will start from January 15 and will end on March 4, 2019. The state of Uttar Pradesh is expecting lakhs of devotees to visit the holy city that time.

AAI Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra was quoted in the report saying that the authority is building more aircraft parking bays than originally planned since there is a huge demand for connecting Prayagraj city to other parts of the nation. This is being done at an additional cost of Rs 40 crore, he informed. The AAI Chairman said that the Indian Air Force station at Prayagraj has a civil terminal of the size of a bungalow. He further added that two rooms of that bungalow serve as the arrival and departure hall.

Mohapatra said that once the new terminal building was decided, the authority had less than 11 months to start and complete the building. He further informed that Prayagraj, under round two Udan, is not only getting more flights from Air India but also from other airlines like Jet Airways. Unlike earlier, when just one parking bay was planned to allow one plane to be parked at a time, now the authority is coming up with three to four more parking bays, he added. The initial estimated cost to build the terminal was around Rs 126 crore. However, the amount has now gone up by Rs 40 crore.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Since the city in Uttar Pradesh has a bench of the High Court, it is an important centre for learning as well as a major pilgrimage. Hence, the demand for improved air connectivity has been increasing now. According to the report, a couple of months back when a team of Aviation Ministry officials met Yogi Adityanath, the UP Chief Minister suggested a new terminal building be built at Prayagraj in order to enhance capacity.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Airlines Aviation
  4. Allahabad to get India’s fastest-built airport terminal building! Here is what AAI is planning
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition