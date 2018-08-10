Zensar Q1 net profit jumps 74% to Rs 82.16 crore

Its revenue from operations also grew 22.8 per cent to Rs 904.66 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 736.65 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. (photo: Official website)

Zensar Technologies today posted over 74 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 82.16 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2018, from the year-ago period. This is against a net profit of Rs 47.17 crore in the April-June 2017 period, Zensar said in a statement. Its revenue from operations also grew 22.8 per cent to Rs 904.66 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 736.65 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

“The company has reported a stellar industry-leading year-on-year revenue growth of 18.1 per cent in the first quarter of the fiscal year. Digital continues to grow sequentially, underlining the success of our proprietary ‘Return on Digital’ strategy,” Zensar Technologies CEO and Managing Director Sandeep Kishore said. He added that with the acquisition of Indigo Slate, a US-based digital customer marketing and experience agency, the company expects the growth momentum to continue.

“We also continued to book new business backed by large deals resulting in a comprehensive and impressive performance,” he said. In dollar terms, the company’s profit grew 67.5 per cent to USD 12.3 million, while revenue was up 18.1 per cent to USD 135 million in the June 2018 quarter as compared to the year-ago period.