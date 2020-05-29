Who is Thierry Delaporte? Three interesting facts about Wipro’s new boss

The soon-to-be Wipro boss holds a bachelors in economics and finance from Paris’s Sciences Po and a Masters in Law from Sorbonne University.

Information technology major Wipro has appointed Capgemini Chief Operating Office, Thierry Delaporte, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director. Thierry Delaporte will replace Abidali Neemuchwala as the new Wipro chief. Neemuchwala will step down from the top post on Monday after which Executive Chairman Rishad Premji will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company until Thierry Delaporte takes over on July 6, Wipro said. Abidali Neemuchwala will step down after serving Wipro for a little over 5 years. Neemuchwala joined Wipro in April 2015 as the President and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Wipro, Neemuchwala served with Tata Consultancy Services.

Thierry Delaporte is currently the Chief Operating Officer of Capgemini Group and a member of its Group Executive Board, serving the company for 25 years. “Thierry has an exceptional leadership track record, strong international exposure, deep strategic expertise, a unique ability to forge long-standing client relationships, and proven experience of driving transformation and managing technological disruption. We believe that Thierry is the right person to lead Wipro in its next phase of growth,” said Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro Limited.

The soon-to-be Wipro boss holds a bachelor’s in economics and finance from Paris’s Sciences Po and a Masters in Law from Sorbonne University. He is also the co-Founder and President of the not-for-profit organization Life Project 4 Youth.

Thierry Delaporte, a Capgemini loyalist

The new Wipro boss has served Capgemini for over 25 years. His career at the Global strategy and outsourcing firm has seen him work in several leadership roles including that of Chief Executive Officer of the Global Financial Services Strategic Business Unit, and head of all global service lines. He started his career as an internal auditor with Capgemini in 1995, after which he served as CFO for the company in various geographies, including Austria, Spain, Portugal, and North America.

Oversaw India operations for Capgemini

Thierry Delaporte will be based out of Paris for Wipro but is not new to India. According to Wipro, Thierry Delaporte oversaw Capgemini’s India operations and led the group’s transformation agenda. The soon-to-be Wipro boss is said to have conceptualized and driven several strategic programs across various business units for Capgemini.

Studied Economics, Finance, and Law

An alumnus of the prestigious Science Po, Thierry Delaporte studied Economics and Finance in Paris between in 1989-1992. Prior to that Thierry Delaporte studied law at Sorbonne University in Paris.