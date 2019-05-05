TRAI ropes in BECIL to audit systems of cable TV, DTH operators under new regime

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 5, 2019 11:44:05 AM

Sector regulator TRAI has roped in state-owned Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd (BECIL) for conducting audits to ensure that cable TV and DTH companies are complying with its new regulatory norms.

Most recently, TRAI rapped direct-to-home (DTH) operators Tata Sky, Dish TV, and Sun Direct TV, for failing to abide by the rules, particularly pertaining to the migration of subscribers who had long-term packs.

Sector regulator TRAI has roped in state-owned Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd (BECIL) for conducting audits to ensure that cable TV and DTH companies are complying with its new regulatory norms. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, which had earlier warned of action against operators found to be flouting the new tariff order and regulatory regime, said that audits in this regard will begin soon.

“BECIL will be conducting the audit on behalf of TRAI to ensure compliance with the new regulatory framework. We request all distribution platform operators (DPOs) to ensure compliance with the new regulatory framework in letter and spirit,” TRAI Secretary S K Gupta told PTI. Gupta said that a decision is being taken on the companies that would face the audit of systems.

“DTH and Cable TV operators will be randomly selected and audit will be conducted to see if they are in compliance with the new regulatory framework,” he said. It is pertinent to mention here that over the last few days, TRAI has pulled up a number of operators, both Cable TV and DTH service providers, for violation of rules, as it acted on consumer complaints pertaining to specific offerings, grievance redressal helplines, and arbitrary migration of subscribers with valid long-term packs to new plans.

In some of the cases, TRAI noted that the players were forcing channels and package schemes to the consumers, and subscribers were not able to exercise their choice. Most recently, TRAI rapped direct-to-home (DTH) operators Tata Sky, Dish TV, and Sun Direct TV, for failing to abide by the rules, particularly pertaining to the migration of subscribers who had long-term packs.

TRAI Chairman R S Sharma had, last month, said that the regulator plans to initiate “audit” of subscriber management and other IT systems of errant operators. Sharma had said consumer choice and consumer interest are “non-negotiable” and “cannot be compromised” and that companies not adhering to rules will have to face the consequences. The audit planned by TRAI will look at multiple aspects including subscriber management system and billing, and also determine whether consumers are indeed getting their choice of channels, be it bouquets or a la carte.

“The audits will start very soon,” Gupta said. Trai has unveiled a new tariff order and regulatory regime for the broadcast and cable sector to facilitate consumers to opt for channels they wish to view and pay only for them. It had said every channel should be offered a la carte, with a transparent display of rates on electronic programme guide. The regulator also clarified that DTH and cable operators cannot force consumers to go in for only predefined packages or bouquets.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TRAI ropes in BECIL to audit systems of cable TV, DTH operators under new regime
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition