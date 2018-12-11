These MNCs are best to work for in India, and all three are Americans

Apple was at 13th place while HP was 11th on the list. (Image: Reuters)

Global software giant Adobe Inc has emerged as the best technology company to work for in India, followed by computer gaming company NVIDIA and Microsoft Corp, according to the ‘Top-Rated Workplaces: Best in Tech’ report by employment-related search engine giant Indeed on Tuesday. Interestingly, all three companies are the US-based and two of them are headed by Indian-American executives. While Satya Nadella is the CEO of Microsoft, Shantanu Narayan is serving as a CEO of Adobe.

Multinational organisations continued to dominate the list, as rated by the Indian employees on the job-site Indeed, while the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is the highest-ranked Indian company at 10th position. ISRO is also the only public sector firm to feature in the list.

“The top five workplaces on the list are multinational corporations (MNCs) – a clear indication that Indian job seekers see greater scope for career advancement and work exposure in large international firms when it comes to the technology sector,” the report said.

Other companies in the top 10 list include SAP, Akamai Technologies, VMware, Cisco, Intel and Citrix Systems Inc. On the other hand, the Indian companies in the top 15 list were e-commerce major Myntra and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS). While Apple was at 13th position, HP was 11th on the list.

Indeed India Managing Director Sashi Kumar said that the organisations which focused more on people management and provided a more conducive environment for their employees, apart from meaningful and strategic workplace programs, have been highly rated by job-seekers.

He further added: “apart from competitive remuneration, companies that work to make their employees feel like they work with, and not for the company, create a culture of ownership and instil a sense of loyalty in their employees”.

While preparing the list of companies and rankings, Indeed used a proprietary algorithm and used a variety of factors, such as a number of reviews, average rating and the history of job openings. But in general, firms, with a large number of high ratings will place higher in the rankings.