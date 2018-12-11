  • Rajasthan

    Cong 102
    BJP 72
    RLM 0
    OTH 25

  • Madhya Pradesh

    BJP 110
    Cong 109
    BSP 5
    OTH 6

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 67
    BJP 15
    JCC 7
    OTH 1

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 84
    TDP-Cong 24
    BJP 3
    OTH 8

  • Mizoram

    MNF 26
    Cong 5
    BJP 1
    OTH 8

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

These MNCs are best to work for in India, and all three are Americans

By: | Updated: December 11, 2018 3:12 PM

Multinational organisations continued to dominate the list, as rated by the Indian employees on the job-site Indeed, while the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is the highest-ranked Indian company at 10th position.

e-signatures, Aadhaar based authentication, Adobe Sign, Adobe, AadhaarApple was at 13th place while HP was 11th on the list. (Image: Reuters)

Global software giant Adobe Inc has emerged as the best technology company to work for in India, followed by computer gaming company NVIDIA and Microsoft Corp, according to the ‘Top-Rated Workplaces: Best in Tech’ report by employment-related search engine giant Indeed on Tuesday. Interestingly, all three companies are the US-based and two of them are headed by Indian-American executives. While Satya Nadella is the CEO of Microsoft, Shantanu Narayan is serving as a CEO of Adobe.

Multinational organisations continued to dominate the list, as rated by the Indian employees on the job-site Indeed, while the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is the highest-ranked Indian company at 10th position. ISRO is also the only public sector firm to feature in the list.

“The top five workplaces on the list are multinational corporations (MNCs) – a clear indication that Indian job seekers see greater scope for career advancement and work exposure in large international firms when it comes to the technology sector,” the report said.

Also read: Thousands of jobs created due to Modi’s Ayushman Bharat; healthcare jobs surge in November: Naukri

Other companies in the top 10 list include SAP, Akamai Technologies, VMware, Cisco, Intel and Citrix Systems Inc. On the other hand, the Indian companies in the top 15 list were e-commerce major Myntra and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS). While Apple was at 13th position, HP was 11th on the list.

Indeed India Managing Director Sashi Kumar said that the organisations which focused more on people management and provided a more conducive environment for their employees, apart from meaningful and strategic workplace programs, have been highly rated by job-seekers.

He further added: “apart from competitive remuneration, companies that work to make their employees feel like they work with, and not for the company, create a culture of ownership and instil a sense of loyalty in their employees”.

While preparing the list of companies and rankings, Indeed used a proprietary algorithm and used a variety of factors, such as a number of reviews, average rating and the history of job openings. But in general, firms, with a large number of high ratings will place higher in the rankings.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. These MNCs are best to work for in India, and all three are Americans
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
Urjit Patel Gone; Now What!
Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition