With an AI push, IBM is looking at cognitive clouds

IBM, one of the leaders in enterprise cloud management, has been expanding the scope of its AI to cover more features.

By Dev C

Early this month, IBM announced that it shall be rolling out an AIOps product at its Think Digital Conference. The product is expected to help CIOs plan better as IBM’s flagship AI, Watson, caters to anomalies in the process and deals with outages. The company said that AIOps will be able to self-detect, diagnose and respond to IT anomalies in real-time. For instance, AI will be able to correct any anomalies in the operations. “Our work is centered around cognitive-AI driven enterprise planning,” Gopal Pingali, global vice president of the Global Technology Services Labs, IBM, said. But there are limitations on how IBM can function. It will need data in order to differentiate what constitutes an anomaly and what doesn’t. So, the training may require some time and the AI may not be able to adapt to newer problems.

This isn’t the first foray of Watson in business management. IBM, one of the leaders in enterprise cloud management, has been expanding the scope of its AI to cover more features. Last month, it announced the roll-out of natural language processing using Watson for its business users. The concerted push by the company is towards something called cognitive cloud. Now, IBM is working to improve upon its offering by integrating more of Watson’s intelligence in the cloud database and most of the work is happening in India. “Our labs are by far the largest in the world. We have innovations in various segments including multi-cloud besides offerings that enable hybrid multi-cloud. The centre of gravity is in India. We started in 2016 and already we have made more than 1,500 and 2000 enterprises and new offerings. Our work gets 200 patents every year” he added. The company claims to be in a phase of transition in the cloud space moving from public to private and ultimately hybrid clouds.

Watson is not just restricted to enterprise management with IBM integrating it into new products. More important, data is IBM’s advantage in furthering the technology. As Watson learns from the environment, IBM wants to add more data to its infrastructure.

However, IBM is not alone, Google has been working on the integration of AI and ML to cloud. Further, Microsoft is extending AI to its Azure products and Amazon is also doing this. “The market will be competitive over the next few years,” Kanishk Gaur, director, Cybersecurity, EY, said. That is also the reason IBM is looking to go beyond scope. According to Pingali, the focus is on automotive case, intelligent car, connected car, and manufacturing. “Dealing with data and at the same time, we are complying with GDPR. Hybrid multi-cloud, multiple cloud and on infrastructure. And how we manage it seamlessly. For IBM security is the most important value proposition,” he said.

IBM was recently hired by The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), for its data processing to deploy Watson. The company is also using the AI chat functionalities to help ICMR manage back-end processes in Hindi and English. The firm is expanding scope, but others are also catching up fast.