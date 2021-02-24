Vodafone Idea brings Wi-Fi calling service to Delhi; what it means for users

Currently, users having smartphones offered by Xiaomi and OnePlus can reportedly use the Wi-Fi calling service offered by Vi.

The Wi-Fi calling service, first introduced in Maharashtra and Goa by Vi (Vodafone Idea) has reportedly been brought to the national capital now. The telecom operator Vi expanded the service in three select states including Kolkata circle last year and now it is likely that the operator will roll it out in Delhi and Gujarat. The service will allow Vi users to make or receive voice calls on a Wi-Fi network rather than using their cellular network.

Last year, the service was launched after much delay and the company wanted to introduce this in a phased manner. According to a report by Telecom Talk, the Wi-Fi calling service has been expanded to Delhi. It is to note that in order to use Wi-Fi calling, software compatibility on the handset is needed which as of now is limited for Vodafone users. This implies, even if the company brings Wi-Fi calling, it will not be available for all smartphones in the market.

Currently, users having smartphones offered by Xiaomi and OnePlus can reportedly use the Wi-Fi calling service offered by Vi. However, the telecom operator is focusing on expanding the compatibility of Wi-Fi calling over time. The company is planning to make it available for all its users in a phased manner.

In other news, Vi is also giving 3GB data access on a daily basis for users having a prepaid plan of Rs 249, Rs 399, and Rs 599. However, this is only for users in select circles. These plans usually offer 1.5GB data on a daily basis to its customers but the data usage has been increased for some select users across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.