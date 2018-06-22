Uber gears up for massive upgrade! This new feature may bring down prices of rides

Uber. (Reuters)

Uber is planning to launch a massive upgrade for its users. The cab-hailing company is testing a new feature which will bring down the prices of cabs massively. According to a report by the Verge quoting Quartz, Uber is testing a new feature that could offer a cheaper ride to customers who are willing to wait for a few minutes. Uber representative in an interview with the Quartz confirmed that the feature was being tested by employees and said: “Affordability is a top reason riders choose shared rides, and we’re internally experimenting with a way to save money in exchange for a later pickup.”

Uber is already offering a similar feature for its Uber Pool services, where users have a leverage to wait a bit longer in exchange for cheaper fares. The feature is not yet been made available.

Meanwhile, Uber, which has been banned from many European cities, is about to launch its JUMP electric bicycle sharing service in Germany as it diversifies and seeks to build bridges with local authorities. Uber’s Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi made the announcement at a conference in Berlin as dozens of German taxi drivers outside waved placards that read “Uber go Home”.

“I want this to signal a deep commitment to Germany,” Khosrowshahi said, arriving on stage with a bright-red JUMP bicycle. “Germany is a little bit of a signal of what the new Uber can be like… We want to work with local governments and cities to make our model work.”

Uber has faced a rough ride in Europe, where protests by traditional taxi drivers have in the past turned violent and court bans have forced it to shut down some of its services, including in Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Belgium. Additionally, Uber and other ride-hailing app-based companies have been accused of causing congestion in major cities like London.